Luke Wilson says the ‘Legally Blonde 3’ gang are waiting for the right time

Luke Wilson is assuring a ton of desperate fans that they shouldn’t worry too much about Legally Blonde 3, and that it will come soon, as the cast members are waiting for the “time to be right” to proceed with a third installment to the iconic franchise.

While on Good Morning America, the youngest Wilson brother was asked about the future of the highly-anticipated film, to which he responded he “knew just about as much” as host Robin. He further admitted to meeting up with the entire cast on Zoom sometime last year.

“I think I know as much as you all, but we did have a Zoom-call get-together last summer where the whole cast — Jennifer, Matthew, Selma — all got together and talked, so it really was great to see everybody. Reese is such a sharp individual, I think she’s probably just waiting for the script to be right and the time to be right. It’ll be really fun to make another movie.”

“It would be really fun to make another movie.” #LukeWilson is down for #LegallyBlonde3! 🤞 pic.twitter.com/96AIrXu2lf — Good Morning America (@GMA) August 18, 2022

A third film has been a topic of discussion for several years, and for the most part, it seems everyone is on board. Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor were tapped in 2020 to write the script, and the former revealed to TIME that she had to make sure she presented a worthy story to continue the legacy of the 2001 classic.

Legally Blonde has gone on to become one of the most quotable films of all time, and spawned a sequel, a spin-off, and even a musical on Broadway. Reese Witherspoon starred as the fashionable Harvard law student turned lawyer Elle Woods, and is confirmed a fashion icon.

Wilson starred as Elle’s love interest turned husband, Emmett, and other fan favorites from the original include Jennifer Coolidge as Paulette Bonafonté, Selma Blair as Vivian Kensington, and Matthew Davis as Warner Huntington III.

Hopefully Legally Blonde 3 doesn’t stay in the drafts too long, especially as the cast continue to work on other projects. Witherspoon will star in the upcoming Netflix romantic comedy, Your Place or Mine, while Wilson is currently filming the biographical drama, Miranda’s Victim.