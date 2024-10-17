Lupita Nyong’o’s yeti chic and Pedro Pascal’s plunging neckline are making me rethink my entire religion, do you understand me?

When it comes to red carpet fashion, Lupita Nyong’o and Pedro Pascal do not disappoint. The two stars delivered sexy vintage styles at the red carpet of the The Wild Robot Headline Gala at the 68th BFI London Film Festival.

These days, fewer celebrities are taking risks on the red carpet. But lucky for us, there will always be a handful of iconic stars that depart from the traditional red carpet look for more bolder choices. For Nyong’o and Pascal, what better time to wow the crowd than while promoting what is arguably the best animated film of the year?

Lupita shines as Chanel’s latest royal!

Earlier this month, Lupita Nyong’o was chosen as the face of Chanel. Being chosen as a Chanel ambassador is quite the feat in the world of fashion. However, judging by Lupita’s ethereal style and beauty, it’s evident that the legacy fashion company is already the greater beneficiary of their recent partnership.

A film premiere at the London Film Festival would sound like serious business to anyone, and so would a Chanel tweed suit, but we can’t help but lose our cool at how Lupita’s effortless grace and the brand’s creativity are a match made in fashion heaven! For the main piece the seasoned actress opted for a cream white pantsuit straight from the Chanel Fall 2021 couture collection. While the look is way too recent to be vintage, it is definitely timeless.

She paired the pantsuit with a pair of sensible open-toed silver mules. Thanks to A-list icons like Rihanna, Bad Bunny and now, Queen Nyong’o herself, the fashion world is now fully prepared for mule season! Hanging over the suit, and swathed around Lupita’s gorgeous neck is a hefty silver sequined piece. Is it a tabard? Or perhaps, a tunic? The answer is… Neither! It’s a Chanel Scarf, which ties the whole look together. The scarf upgraded the entire outfit from simple business wear, to a wild and shimmery ensemble– the kind that would make any elusive Yeti, or perhaps a Chanel Christmas ornament faint with jealousy.

But Lupita’s creative process doesn’t end with the scarf. In a cheeky acknowledgement of the film of the hour, Lupita accessorized her look with the cutest purse– the Black Plexiglass and Strass Robot Miniaudière from Chanel’s 2017 Collection. It’s just big enough to fit into Lupita’s own palm, but it’s so quaint and full of whimsy that we just might forget the $50k price tag!

Pedro is bringing sexy 70s back!

Pedro Pascal voices the red fox in The Wild Robot, and that may have inspired his look at the film premiere event in London. Pedro has taken a couple of fashion risks on the red carpet before, and this time, he opts for an impeccably tailored suit, with not a stitch out of place.

The suit itself is a blue-gray fabric sewn in the 70s suit style, with wide-legged pants and black shirt on unassuming brown loafers. There is a second highlight to the outfit of course– the neckline. Pedro Pascal’s outfit is accessorized with a wide glimpse of skin in a plunging neckline that plunges low. And when you think it’s plunged down enough, it plunges down even deeper.

Overall, it is a gorgeous take, on a gorgeous outfit, by a gorgeous man, so there are zero complaints. While the outfit itself may lack any shine (Pedro’s blinding smile does not count), it’s even nicer to see such an edgy interpretation of a traditionally masculine outfit like the suit. Perhaps if we keep hoping and praying, he would be inspired to push the envelope even further next time! Deeper necklines for everybody!

