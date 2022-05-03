Maisie Williams Leaves Her Eyebrows at Home for Met Gala

Hot Topic, you might want to take some notes.

Maisie Williams has tapped deep into the alternative aesthetic, with her 2022 Met Gala look serving inner city goth vibes.

The Game of Thrones and New Mutants star has been slightly out of the public eye since the final season of George R.R. Martin’s fantasy epic, but rocked up to the Met Gala in a subversive and unique look. In an eyebrow-raising move, she chose not to have any eyebrows at all.

Honoring both personas of Black Swan with her dress, Williams made herself one of the most notable attendees at this years’ gala. The star’s long-time friend and colleague Sophie Turner also attended the event, and served a similarly goth look – albeit with a baby bump.

Williams will star in the upcoming six-part miniseries Pistol, portraying Pamela Rooke as part of an ensemble cast. The series chronicles the history of British punk band the Sex Pistols, and will stream exclusively on Hulu.