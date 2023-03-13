It’s no secret that the entertainment industry doesn’t just rely on its many films, television shows, and adjacent products to enrapture audiences around the world; indeed, the world of entertainment is a hotbed for real-world drama, and rightly or wrongly, it can capture unprecedented amounts of tension.

And in 2022, nothing captured the nature of those nuances more than Don’t Worry Darling, Olivia Wilde’s poorly-received sophomore directorial effort that, to the outside observer, almost seemed to lean on all the drama that surrounded it, and from the alleged clashing between Wilde and star Florence Pugh to the firing of Shia LaBeouf, there was certainly no shortage of it.

But perhaps the crown jewel of these unsavory rumors was Harry Styles allegedly spitting on co-star Chris Pine during the Venice Film Festival premiere of Don’t Worry Darling; a piece of gossip that just may have done its due diligence by drawing attention away from the poor reviews that came spilling in shortly after.

But, it’s always inspiring to see these alleged events get treated with the disdain they deserve, and Malala Yousafzai sat at the ready to serve up exactly that.

During a “fan question” segment at the 95th Academy Awards, Jimmy Kimmel got a hold of Nobel Peace Prize laureate Yousafzai, who happened to be in the audience, to ask her whether she thought that Styles actually did spit on Pine. She quickly gave the exact answer one would expect of a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, namely by declining entirely and instead saying that she prefers to focus on peace.

Indeed, if there was ever a better response to such a question than “who cares?” Yousafzai has undoubtedly found it.