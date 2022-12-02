Man arrested for fatally shooting Takeoff

Houston police have announced the arrest of the man accused of murdering Migos rapper Takeoff, who was fatally shot last month.

Patrick Xavier Clark was arrested in his home in Houston Thursday evening, the Houston Police Department announced, according to WXIA. Police said the 33-year-old’s apprehension unfolded peacefully, according to the Associated Press.

On Nov. 1, 28-year-old Takeoff was one of three people who suffered gunshot wounds outside a downtown Houston bowling alley around 2:30 a.m, with two others sustaining non-life-threatening injuries. In addition, it is believed at least two people opened fire during the incident. Police said the investigation is still ongoing and that it is possible for more arrests to take place.

Takeoff, who was born Kirsnick Khari Ball in Atlanta, died from gunshot wounds to the head and torso, the Houston County Coroner’s office said in their report, according to WSB.

Though the shooting was believed to have escalated from an argument related to a high-stakes dice game, Takeoff was described as an “innocent bystander” in relation to the incident. As HPD Sgt. Michael Burrow explained (via KHOU),

“I can tell you Takeoff was not involved in playing the dice game, he was not involved in the argument that happened outside, he was not armed, he was an innocent bystander.” He added that police are still hoping that the 30 people who witnessed the shooting at the time — but haven’t given a statement yet — will “come forward.”

HPD Chief Troy Finner also said that authorities notified Takeoff’s mother Friday morning that a suspect in her son’s death was now in custody.

“We lost a good man. Everybody, the hundreds of people that I talked to spoke of what a great individual he was,” Finner said.

Takeoff’s uncle, Quavo, who is also a member of Migos, was present during the shooting and could be seen in photographs kneeling over him after he was shot.

A public memorial was held in Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on Nov. 11, which was attended by famous names such as Justin Bieber, Chloe Bailey, Drake, the remaining members of Migos, and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens.