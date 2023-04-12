Marjorie Taylor Greene admits that she was ‘back in her element’ at a Georgia construction site, and she may be on to something

Marjorie Taylor Greene has found a way to put her power and social media platform to semi-good use.

In the past, the United States representative has made headlines for bashing practically anyone with opposing views compared to her own. But on April 12, it appears Greene decided to switch things up by giving her followers a view of a new golf course expected to be built in northwest Georgia.

In the Twitter post, the 48-year-old revealed that she recently visited the construction site for McLemore Resort, which is only located in Georgia, and expressed her excitement that the golf course would be built in her district. While uploading a few photos from the site and raving over the positive reviews McLemore Resort has received, Greene said,

Felt great to be back in my element yesterday at the construction site for the new McLemore resort coming to beautiful Northwest Georgia.



The golf course is already a top 100 course and the second is going to be top 40 in the nation. The resort is going to be absolutely stunning… pic.twitter.com/hJucxoszgd — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) April 12, 2023

“Felt great to be back in my element yesterday at the construction site for the new McLemore resort coming to beautiful Northwest Georgia. The golf course is already a top 100 course and the second is going to be top 40 in the nation. The resort is going to be absolutely stunning and I’m really proud and excited that it’ll be in my district. I can’t wait to come back and visit the final product!”

As Greene’s remarks began to circulate online, the reactions regarding the post were mixed. Although most Twitter users called Greene out for not focusing on the issues occurring in her district, others pointed out that they were happy that she was finally working.

One individual suggested that Greene used her platform more to show her work for the district rather than promote herself and her policies online.

So good to see you actually……………….Working. Do more of this and less of self promotion. Keep it about the people. — Henry Louis Adams (@passionatefaith) April 12, 2023

At the same time, another Twitter user stated that Greene’s alleged participation, which is unclear, in the McLemore Resort showcased that her priorities need to be in order.

Unbelievable, with everything that Georgia needs and she’s doing golf courses! Priorities — Steve Sherman (@Sherman_Steven_) April 12, 2023

A third person mentioned went as far as to say that Greene’s alleged involvement with the McLemore Resort isn’t as significant as former United States president Jimmy Carter’s contribution to the world.

Jimmy Carter built houses for humanity, while you… — Jerry Kempe (@jerry_kempe) April 12, 2023

A social media user claimed that Greene’s alleged participation in this project would only be “catering” to the 1% of Georgia residents because they can afford to do anything with this current economy.

Wow… a golf course… in GA, where 14% live in poverty and will never be able to look at the resort, and with a median income of $65k another 75% of Georgians won’t be able to afford the Initiation fee, monthly dues, or green and cart fees. So… catering to the 1%ers again I see — Heather Faith (@Works2Much_) April 12, 2023

At this time, Greene has yet to address her followers’ concerns. Additionally, it has yet to be determined when the construction of the McLemore Resort will be completed and when it will be open to the general public.