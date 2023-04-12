Marjorie Taylor Greene is still claiming ‘Democrats are the party of pedophiles’ while a former GOP candidate pleads guilty to felony incest

Marjorie Taylor Greene has never been what one would call a respectable member of Congress, but the U.S. Representative has now also cemented herself as a certified hypocrite. Wait, we already knew that.

Greene’s hypocrisy saw its latest development in a video the Georgia Congresswoman uploaded to her Twitter account on April 12. In the seven-minute clip, Greene once more claims that her Democratic peers are “the party of pedophiles” and that all they really care about is “genital mutilation” and sexualizing minors.

Democrats are the party of pedophiles.



Progressives in the House just introduced the so-called Trans Bill of Rights to further sexualize kids by eliminating state level bans of “gender affirming” experimentation on minors.



That’s exactly why we should pass my bill, the Protect… pic.twitter.com/B5BtOp3hbH — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) April 12, 2023

However, less than 24 hours before Greene’s post hit the web, her would-be peer and GOP candidate Joel Koskan, who unsuccessfully ran for South Dakota Senate in 2022, was arrested for child abuse and pled guilty to two counts of felony incest, according to Sioux Falls Argus Leader. Let that sink in for a moment.

Koskan was charged with assaulting and performing oral sex on the victim, who had reportedly been abused by Koskan since she was a child. Koskan was charged with 10 years in the South Dakota State Penitentiary and ordered to pay $10,000 per count.

Here you have Greene, a state-funded member of Congress, who believes that Democrats are “obsessed” with sexualizing Trans youth, yet a GOP candidate has been arrested on disturbing felony incest charges and she has nothing to say about it. Furthermore, she and her GOP peers have introduced policies that make it legal for adults to perform enforced examinations of minors’ reproductive organs, as well as ban young girls from talking about menstruation in school. Again, let that sink in.

What Democrats have actually expressed interest in — because Greene’s word should never be taken as gospel — is the mental and physical well-being of Trans youth. Democrats have proposed a Trans Bill of Rights into Congress, which would ensure the rights of Trans and non-binary people “under the law and ensure their access to medical care, shelter, safety, and economic security,” according to Congress.gov.

Greene’s misunderstanding of the word “pedophile” is just one of several instances in which she has proven she simply does not have a grasp of the English language.

If you know someone suffering from sexual violence, contact RAINN or the National Sexual Abuse Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.