Marjorie Taylor Greene once more fails to grasp the English language after backing ‘nuanced’ and ‘sophisticated’ Donald Trump

Many words have been used to describe Donald Trump over the decades, but there’s only one specific demographic that would reasonably consider “nuanced” and “sophisticated” to be among them, and it’s no surprise to discover that Marjorie Taylor Greene is part of that group.

The divisive politician and rambling loon has repeatedly failed to showcase even the most basic grasp of the English language in recent times, whether she’s operating under the wrongful assumption that beer has a gender, or comparing herself to an idiom that originated in the 1800s to describe something of little to no importance.

However, she may have outdone herself this time, after weighing in on Trump’s recent interview with Tucker Carlson, creating a trio that comfortably ranks among the worst blunt rotations in human history.

Home Alone 2 star and WWE Hall of Famer Donald Trump is many things, but based on his rampant misdeeds dating back a very long time, you’d struggle to either justify or quantify how the words “nuanced” and “sophisticated” could be applied to any aspect of existence bar any of the most ardent boot-lickers who virtually worship the ground he walks on.

After all, this is the man who became the first president to ever be impeached twice, and then set another record as the first current or former commander-in-chief to face criminal proceedings, all while inciting riots that led to countless arrests and even the loss of life. Marjorie Taylor Greene will always be in his corner, though, regardless of how nauseatingly wide of the mark she typically is.