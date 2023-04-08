Marjorie Taylor Greene takes a laughable stand under the mistaken impression that beer has a gender

The offense being taken by Trump-supporting Republicans reached a hilarious new level when Kid Rock – or a member of his team – purchased a case of beer and then shot it to pieces with an assault rifle after the company partnered up with a transgender woman.

He’s spent the money on acquiring the goods, so Bud Light won’t care in the slightest what he does with it once they’ve taken his money, rendering the whole thing entirely pointless. Not to be outdone, everyone’s favorite blabbering idiot Marjorie Taylor Greene has gotten in on the act, seemingly by operating under the impression that beer has a gender.

Not to spoil it for anyone, but it doesn’t. It’s a liquid. A delicious, refreshing liquid depending on which brand you buy, but it certainly doesn’t qualify to be entered into the gender identity debate. Nonetheless, the Capitol Hill Karen has struck again with a tweet you can probably imagine she cackled maniacally to herself after making based entirely on the self-worth in which she holds her own hilarity.

I would have bought the king of beers, but it changed it’s gender to the queen of beers.

So it’s made to chill from here on out. pic.twitter.com/QNC5j8qtKI — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 8, 2023

Take that, Bud Light; Marjorie Taylor Greene drinks Coors now. About the weakest form of protest you can imagine, we can but hope that the rival brewer will respond in kind with some sort of cutting remark that takes her down a peg or two. It probably won’t happen, but when you’ve got Kid Rock blasting cases to smithereens and The Notorious M.T.G. switching labels in the name of pushing her agenda, perhaps it’s time to simply break out the schnapps instead.