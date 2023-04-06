Calling NYC ‘disgusting’ continues endearing Marjorie Taylor Greene to her adoring public

Even though some people will try and tell you otherwise, politics is very much a popularity contest, because you need to win over enough voters to convince them you’re the best person for the job. Apparently, Marjorie Taylor Greene didn’t get the memo, with the Capitol Hill Karen’s latest outburst seeing her blast the entire city of New York.

Not content with taking shots at the homeless and drug-addicted – not that it’s a very serious and nationwide issue, anyway – MTG’s appearance in the Big Apple to support Zoolander and Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps star Donald Trump has shockingly made it clear that she isn’t a favorite of those who oppose the MAGA-loving masses.

Having already fired shots at anything and everyone on the opposite side of the political divide from her beloved payer of hush money, Taylor Greene decided to label one of the biggest and most vibrant cities on the planet as “disgusting,” which did at least have the desired effect by opening her up to a barrage of criticism in the replies and comments.

New York City is disgusting. And so is the political persecution of President Trump by Alvin Bragg.



I saw it first hand yesterday. pic.twitter.com/VZdvX6oeQQ — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 6, 2023

We’re only in the very formative stages of the latest chapter in the never-ending Trump saga, which means Taylor Greene is destined to piss off a whole lot more people between now and even the end of the week, never mind the end of the ongoing proceedings against her orange-faced overlord.

If ever there was a time to quietly recede into the night without igniting any additional furors, now might be it.