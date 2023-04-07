Kid Rock’s old photo with a drag queen resurfaces online after ridiculous Bud Light video goes viral

Kid Rock‘s “friskiness” toward Bud Light and the company’s support of the transgender community takes a drastic turn after social media users dug up an old image of the star with a drag queen.

As previously reported, TikTok influencer and transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney, who goes by she/they pronouns, recently landed a partnership with Bud Light, and in turn, the 26-year-old shared a promotional video on their social media platforms. In the clip, Mulvaney is seen talking about March Madness and how Bud Light is celebrating the sporting event by giving away cash prizes.

When Rock caught wind of the video, he took to his Twitter account on April 3 to upload a clip of himself shooting several packs of Bud Light while saying,

“Grandpa’s feeling a little frisky today. Let me say something to all you and be as clear and concise as possible. F–k Bud Light and f–k Anheuser-Busch. Have a terrific day.”

To make matters even more interesting, a few days after the “All Summer Long” singer posted the controversial video, a Reddit user shared a throwback photo of Rock comfortably standing beside Wanda, a drag queen, as he drank a Bud light beer and sported his Coors hat at a 2003 party he threw in Florida.

As the pic went viral and began circulating online especially Twitter, many people had a lot to say regarding the situation since Rock wanted to stir up the pot.

One individual claimed that Rock caused the Bud Light controversy in an attempt to get attention.

While we already Kid Rock is nothing but a lying hack, him drinking Bud Light next to a drag queen back in 2003 is enough to know he's just a attention-seeking loser. https://t.co/7kuyTEjgah — Adam Bednarczyk 🏳️‍🌈 (@AdamNBednarczyk) April 6, 2023

At the same time, another Twitter user suggested that no one should be fooled by Rock’s “bulls**t anger.”

Don't be fooled by Kid Rock's bullshit anger. Here he is drinking with a drag queen.#Hypocrite #FakeOutrage pic.twitter.com/p8jxBBd0RD — The Hankster (@NavahoeDaddy) April 6, 2023

A third person expressed that 20 years ago, when the photo was taken, Rock was in the prime of his career and didn’t have to “prove his manhood” by shooting beers.

Kid Rock chilling with legendary drag queen Wanda in 2003, when Kid Rock was relevant and didn't need to shoot beer cans to prove his manhood pic.twitter.com/MULMyrXbyy — Slem (@slem63) April 6, 2023

A social media user requested that many start boycotting and canceling Rock because the resurfaced photo showcases his hypocrisy.

Ohhhh look it's Kid Rock drinking a Bud Light while sitting next to a Drag Queen!! What a Hypocrite & a Bigot he is!! #BoycottKidRock!! #CancelKidRock!! pic.twitter.com/mkFGTcHC7p — Redbone (@RedboneEd1) April 6, 2023

In addition to those reactions, other people went as far as to send that snapshot to Rock by commenting under his Bud Light video. Despite the backlash, Rock has yet to address the situation.