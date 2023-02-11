Marjorie Taylor Greene is an unintentional gift to memers everywhere

Social influencers from all walks of life sweat and grind to find a way to go viral if they could only be the center of attention for one meme. It’s characters like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) who seems to be able to do it effortlessly. This time, she’s the gift to Twitter comedy that just keeps on giving.

When President Joe Biden recently delivered his State of the Union Address, he was discussing Republicans and their initiative to end Medicare and Social Security, a measure that has many of our elderly deeply concerned. As he delivered those lines, Republicans started booing him as if to say it wasn’t true. The decorum in politics has really declined over the years, but Biden returned with a promise to deliver copies to anyone who wants to see the proof if they simply contact his office. Fair enough.

MTG has been a U.S. representative since 2021, serving Georgia’s 14th congressional district. She is a Republican, but more than that, she’s a far-right extremist who is often described as a conspiracy theorist. USA Today describes her as, “Arguably the most ludicrous lawmaker in an age of ludicrousness,” and she’s on the House Homeland Security Committee. As the booing was taking place, she delivered the most vocal boos, and it has garnered her so much hilarious attention.

This one has layers from Donald Trump to Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.

Edvard Munch’s 1893 “The Scream” is even in on the act.

My first homemade meme: Marjorie Taylor Greene meets Edvard Munch. pic.twitter.com/0nB0mDVca5 — Jim Friedlich (@JimFriedlich) February 9, 2023

It’s not just the coat that reminds people of Cruella de Vil.

Meme of the day @RepMTG pic.twitter.com/FfFnn1Gq7A — Jodythedeadcat -Looking for sane & rational people (@jodythedeadcat) February 10, 2023

While Jacob Anthony Chansley was serving his 41-month sentence in prison for his participation in the Jan, 6, 2021 insurrection on the Capitol, MTG brought his spirit to the House Chamber, the room in which the rioter once stood himself.

As Twitter was having a heyday with their meme-making, it seems nothing is out of bounds.

Ya…but she gifted us this wonderful meme to use for the next 2 years! pic.twitter.com/LBuFo1J5Y4 — T Wood (@Tomdickanarry) February 8, 2023

This one actually doesn’t need captions. It already has them from the moment itself, but it’s not as funny as the regular memes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills member Taylor Armstrong yelling at Smudge the Cat, but this one wrote itself.

Hahaha I’ve made it into a meme. Needs captions. pic.twitter.com/iSxSx0gCXH — Jason Ferguson (@JasonWFerguson) February 8, 2023

A meme in the style of a classic political cartoon can give a person pause.

Marjorie Taylor Greene is overseeing Homeland Security……feel safer yet? pic.twitter.com/ttUMbQSxpv — Neda Meme (@neda_meme) February 8, 2023

The monkey theme is so delicious because, as mentioned earlier, political decorum has really gone downhill, and it’s about time people on the hill grow up.

Meme of the afternoon @RepMTG pic.twitter.com/MoJg9UkSJ1 — Jodythedeadcat -Looking for sane & rational people (@jodythedeadcat) February 9, 2023

As the memes keep spawning, MTG keeps getting attention, and it’s not going to stop anytime soon.