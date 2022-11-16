Mark Hamill can’t resist taking another jab at Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential run

Mark Hamill has had quite the career. He’s a Star Wars legend, he’s played the Joker in numerous Batman-related animated shows and he’s all around hilarious, but his greatest late-career act may be political agitator.

While he’s never really been shy about his political opinions, he took his distaste with the Trump campaign to new levels of zing. Today he shot at Trump by screenshotting a tweet from defeated MAGA and election denying Arizona governor candidate Keri Lake.

“President Trump announces his ’24 Presidential run,” Lake said. “He was my complete and total endorsement!”

Hamill put his own spin on her tweet: “President Trump announces his ’24 Presidential run. He is a complete and total embarrassment!” The tweet had almost 8.5K likes as of this writing.

President Trump announces his '24 Presidential run.



He is a complete and total embarrassment! pic.twitter.com/OlnA2qdKC4 — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) November 16, 2022

One of the first comments was a page out of Trump’s playbook. Just divert attention to someone else. “Not as bad as what’s in office now.” Someone replied with a meme.

Some people made some fun Star Wars references.

The dark side flows in this one — LTDAN280 (@dcawlina009) November 16, 2022

May the force be not with him. — Johnny Thunder (@JohnThund3r) November 16, 2022

There’s also the fact that Lake is technically a loser (of the election) so in essence her endorsement doesn’t carry many stones, as someone pointed out.

How much weight does an endorsement actually carry if that person can't even win their own election? — Matt McCullen (@WolfpackPM) November 16, 2022

Hamill has been on top of this since the beginning. As soon as the announcement was made he was locked and loaded with a response.

🚨BREAKING NEWS: 45 Announces Future Failed Run For The Presidency 🚨 — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) November 16, 2022

Back in 2017 when Trump had just been inaugurated, Hamill read a series of tweets from Trump as the Joker. Who knows, he could even bring that back. It feels like Hamill is obviously just getting started here.