Mark Hamill celebrates Carrie Fisher getting a star on the Walk of Fame at the perfect moment

With Star Wars day just around the corner, Carrie Fisher is at long last getting her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, with her onscreen brother and longtime friend Mark Hamill taking the time to celebrate.

Hamill shared the news on his Twitter account, as well on a separate post on Instagram. He revealed some pictures of his late co-star, and stated in the caption that the acknowledgment was “long overdue.” The emotional post comes just before May 4, commonly known as Star Wars Day, and it’s then that Fisher’s place on the walk of fame will be unveiled.

Fans responded to the post, agreeing with Hamill echoing the sentiment that it was a well deserved award she should have received whilst she was still alive.

It should be considered a crime for not having done this, sooner – like, when she was still alive! 🤔😒 — 👻 of 🇷🇺’s PAST, 🇺🇸’s PRESENT & 🇺🇦’s FUTURE (@Darth_Fugue) April 25, 2023

Others were surprised to learn that she didn’t already have one.

How did she not already have one?? — Mr Jibber Jabber (@MrJibberJabber) April 24, 2023

Fisher was, of course, most well known for her role as Princess Leia/General Organa in the Star Wars films. She sadly passed away at the age of 60 in December 2016 just after filming had wrapped on The Last Jedi. Whilst she was not able to finish her character’s story which spanned across four decades, she did appear in The Rise of Skywalker, as the VFX team were able to make use of unused footage.

Fisher was also posthumously made a Disney Legend in 2017, as well as being awarded a Grammy in 2018. The Hollywood Walk of Fame star is just the latest in a long list of awards she should have gotten whilst she was still with us.