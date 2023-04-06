Mark Hamill mourns the loss of a wholesome Twitter account suspended for mysterious reasons

A Twitter account with almost two million followers going by the name @buitengebieden was suspended on Wednesday after a major record label accused it of copyright infringement. The account was reinstated on Thursday, but that didn’t stop the deluge of criticisms from flowing in.

The account was popular among users of the platform for regularly sharing videos of animals and children. Thus, the suspension of the Feel-good account caused an uproar among the Twitteratis who expressed their disappointment over the issue.

The individual operating the account, Sander van den Berg who called it ‘the positive side of Twitter’ commented on the suspension, stating, “My account on Twitter is suspended because music (in videos) isn’t allowed there. Instagram and TikTok for example, pay the music industry to let their users post videos with music, but Twitter refuses to do this.”

It had good content but it never credited anyone. I stopped retweeting most of those big “feel good” accounts bc they almost never credit original accounts/creators, or do it so that it’s really cumbersome to get to original source. — Elizaveta / エリザヴェータ (@elizavetaka) April 6, 2023

What? Why? Why is it gone? — Stuart Duncan (@autismfather) April 5, 2023

Among the people who shared their disapproval of the incident is Luke Skywalker himself. Mark Hamill took to Twitter to mourn the account’s suspension. His tweet left a trail of similar comments.

Hamill isn’t the only renowned public figure who commented on the momentary loss of the popular account. Social media influencer and former basketball player, Rex Chapman, tweeted on the issue, saying, “The best account on Twitter is gone. Sander does nothing but put out good vibes and love. This is dumb.”

However, to everyone’s delight, the account has since been reinstated and Sander along with numerous other followers breathed a sigh of relief. Thanking every individual who supported him in his tough time, he said, “I don’t have words for what happened yesterday here and in the media after I was suspended. I really want to thank every single person who helped to this! It’s only because of you I’m back.”