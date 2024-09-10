Mark Hamill will break your heart in just 6 letters with his touching reaction to James Earl Jones’ death

Mark Hamill is among those who have paid tribute to his Star Wars castmate James Earl Jones, following news of the iconic actor’s death earlier today. Jones, known for his role as Darth Vader in the sci-fi franchise as well as The Lion King, passed away at the age of 93 at his home in Dutchess county, New York.

No official cause of death was given by the actor’s representatives, but tributes have flown from across Hollywood as the world mourns one of its greatest icons. Hamill, who portrayed Darth Vader’s son (spoiler, but that’s pretty common knowledge at this point) Luke Skywalker in Star Wars, took to social media to remember his on-screen father. “#RIP dad,” Hamill wrote followed by a heartbreak emoji (we feel you, Mark).

Of course, one of the most prolific lines ever delivered in Jones’ career was the rich baritone recitation of “No, I am your father”, which makes Hamill’s tribute hit all of us squarely in the feels.

The most recent time we saw Jones and Hamill together was in 2017, when the intergalactic stars reunited on the red carpet of that year’s Tony Awards. At the time, Jones was receiving the ceremony’s Lifetime Achievement Award — a worthy recipient for someone whose credits also include Coming to America and Dr. Strangelove — and was joined in photographs by his Star Wars friend.

Hamill’s most recent tribute is one of multiple fatherly messages directed Jones’ way throughout the years. In celebration of Jones’ birthday in 2020, Hamill took to X to send his well-wishes, writing “Happy Birthday, Dad” and thanking him for a “lifetime of superb performances.”

Jones’ appearance at the Tony Awards contributed to his status as an EGOT winner. Over the course of his decades-long career, the actor received an Honorary Oscar, two Emmys, a spoken-word Grammy, and three Tony Awards. Now, years later, Hamill is one of many Hollywood figures to commemorate Jones, with Euphoria star Colman Domingo thanking the actor “for everything.”

Thank you dear James Earl Jones for everything. A master of our craft. We stand on your shoulders. Rest now. You gave us your best. pic.twitter.com/vD0V7y613w — Colman Domingo (@colmandomingo) September 9, 2024

“A master of our craft,” Domingo added. “We stand on your shoulders.” Oscar-winner Octavia Spencer said that “legendary doesn’t even begin to describe” Jones’ career, adding that his “voice and talent will be remembered always.” For his part, Moonlight director wrote that Jones will be “forever and always legendary,” while Garcelle Beauvais, who co-starred with Jones in Coming to America, said it was a “pleasure to work [with] and know you.”

Josh Gad — an actor also known for his voice roles in films like Frozen — said Jones’ career “defined our childhood”, while Kevin Costner said only Jones could “bring that magic” to their film Field of Dreams.

Crystal Kung Minkoff, the wife of Lion King director Rob Minoff, actor LeVar Burton, actress Lydia Cornell, and Disney CEO Bob Iger were among those who sent their well-wishes to Jones’ family and reflected on his legacy. Jones will be remembered as one of Hollywood’s most revered talents, with a level of esteem so astronomical even Darth Vader couldn’t ascend it.

