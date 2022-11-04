Mark Ruffalo advises Elon Musk to leave Twitter after the ‘Chief Twit’ tampers with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s page

Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter is not going well.

The 51-year-old billionaire certainly seemed confident when he dropped $44 billion on the social media platform, but in the week since he became “Chief Twit,” things have begun to spiral. Musk is already getting into beefs with the notable figures who litter his platform and plans to charge people to attach a blue checkmark to their name. The site is already hemorrhaging advertisers and users, and Mark Ruffalo is stepping in to give Musk some much-needed advice.

The beloved 54-year-old actor behind the MCU’s Hulk stepped in in the wake of Musk’s beef with politician and activist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, which supposedly resulted in AOC’s account being “bricked.” In the wake of a vocal disagreement about putting a price tag on free speech, the representative’s account appears to have been negatively impacted, a fact that doesn’t bode well for any of the people that might disagree with Musk’s approach.

Ruffalo took to his own Twitter account, which still sports the increasingly less significant blue checkmark, to advise Musk to take a step back from his current fixation on digging himself into an ever deeper hole.

Elon. Please—for the love of decency—get off Twitter, hand the keys over to someone who does this as an actual job, and get on with running Tesla and SpaceX. You are destroying your credibility. It’s just not a good look. https://t.co/34aMtU5h62 — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) November 4, 2022

The actor pleaded with Musk to “get off Twitter, hand the keys over to someone who does this as an actual job, and get on with running Tesla and SpaceX,” noting that Musk’s combative behavior is “destroying [his] credibility” and pointing out that his actions are only further hurting his personal brand.

The thoughts of many Twitter users were made clear in the comment section for Ruffalo’s tweet, where numerous people pointed out that Musk had little credibility to begin with. One user also noted that “coincidentally or not,” their account was similarly impacted when they dared to criticize Musk.

The hordes of Musk fans also came out of the woodwork to criticize Ruffalo for speaking up against their favorite billionaire. They tried to explain away the mess that’s slowly overtaking Twitter and came after Ruffalo for daring to push back against Musk. They also found the opportunity to deride Ruffalo for his outspoken politics and demand that he “pay up the $8 and sit in the corner Mark.”

Ruffalo is one of the more outspoken celebrities on Twitter, alongside figures like Stephen King and Mark Hamill. His words likely won’t be enough to convince Musk to take a step back from fighting with people on his new platform, but Twitter seems destined for a quick spiral if Musk’s current behavior keeps up.