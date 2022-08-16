Mark Ruffalo wins the internet with his entry in the ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ trend

Beloved Marvel star Mark Ruffalo has shown that he is a man of many talents – today he won the Teenage Dirtbag trend that is currently going viral on Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok. And this trend has shown that while Mark Ruffalo has changed, he’s always looked pretty similar.

What did Mark Ruffalo post?

Yesterday, Mark Ruffalo made a post on social media. This post features the caption: “Whoa, those were the days,” along with the devil horns and a sunglasses-wearing emoji. It also features the hashtag #TeenageDirtbag.

The video, soundtracked by Wheatus’ hit single Teenage Dirtbag, starts with a clip of modern Mark Ruffalo being interviewed at a red carpet event. On top of this video is the caption “Looking back at my Teenage Dirtbag Photos.”

The video shows many old pictures of Mark Ruffalo, including a delightfully dorky high school picture featuring Mark in a retro collared shirt and sweater combo. After another retro photo, we see a fresh-faced Ruffalo working on a movie set. What follows are two more retro shots, one of Mark in sports attire and one of him in a very-1970s wood-paneled room, before viewers are left with a younger Mark staring into the camera as he runs a small sponge across his face.

However, this video shows that Mark Ruffalo has always had a very distinctive look, as no matter the age, the star is still very recognizable.

What is the Teenage Dirtbag trend?

Starting on TikTok before spreading out to other platforms, the Teenage Dirtbag trend sees users post videos comparing their current self to their teenage self, usually by using old (and slightly embarrassing photos).

These videos are all soundtracked by Teenage Dirtbag, the song by Wheatus that became a massive smash hit in 2000. This is fitting as many videos show people’s awkward early-2000s or 2010s goth and emo phases.

If you want to know more about this trend and see some of the best ones people have created, check out our article covering the entire trend here.