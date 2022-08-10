What is the ‘teenage dirtbag’ trend on TikTok and why is it so nostalgic?

Old with the old, in with the new. A new trend has taken over TikTok and it’s causing a curious case of nostalgia.

There’s hardly any rhyme or reason for which trends and challenges become viral on TikTok and which peter out before gaining momentum. But it seems that users have become all too eager to post throwback photos of themselves, made more nostalgic by the 2000s rock song “Teenage Dirtbag” by Wheatus.

“Teenage Dirtbag” was Wheatus’ largest hit and has since become synonymous with the quintessential high school experience. It was featured in Dawson’s Creek, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and even sung by One Direction on stage. It’s now gaining fresh popularity all over again as TikTok users reflect on some of their most embarrassing photos from their youth.

What is the ‘teenage dirtbag’ trend on TikTok?

The premise of the trend is actually quite simple and only requires the participant to dig up some old — and perhaps embarrassing — photos of themselves. Such as this TikTok user, who took the word “dirt” just a little too far.

While a majority of the throwback photos used are undoubtedly, “grunge”, “rock n’ roll”, or “emo”, they don’t all have to be. Like this TikTok user who changed up the formula for her “teenage dirtbag” throwback, which was actually just a compilation of photos from her “#exchurchkid” phase.

Not much time seems to have passed for this TikTok user, whose “teenage dirtbag” phase looks like it could’ve been just last week.

Perhaps the most drastic throwback pictures comes from this TikTok user’s husband, who went from emo hair to military cut in the blink of an eye.

This heartwarming throwback comes à la two bowling teammates of 50 years.

To top it off is the king of mainstream “emo” himself, Jo Jonas, who posted some all-too-nostalgic photos from his Disney Channel days that left many, including us, feeling extremely old.