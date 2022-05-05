The MCU series Moon Knight ended (or has it?) and people are applauding its lead actor. Oscar Isaac assumed three different identities, including the titular superhero, for his performance. That accomplishment has not been lost on fans.

A Reddit thread, which has 12,700 upvotes and counting, has seen users heap praise on the actor. U/aretasdemon said that Isaac is, simply, an “acting stud.”

“The man is an acting stud. It’s crazy cause I always felt he was a great actor, but watching him in this show, making me feel things I felt and changing acting personas with three different characters one more subtle than the other 2. BRAVO Issac, BRAVO”.

Other fans responded with “Every Wednesday I’d get up and watch Moon Knight and be awed by the different roles he swapped between” and “Issac [sic] really took the characters from being an unknown (to me) to being one of my favorite superhero adaptations in history.”

On Twitter, the acclaim is the same.

1. moon knight



crazy how the performances of 500 actors from the past 27 MCU movies were topped by oscar isaac alone in a 6-episode show lmfaooo https://t.co/XKTas4LHfZ — Jay (@ustincolic) May 5, 2022

was kinda disappointed with moon knight, it had so much potential but it felt like they didn't really commit? there's a lot of complaints on many different aspects tbh but I will say Oscar Isaac was amazing. Just wish the show could've been just as good as his performance :/ — Carter Sauce ➡️ MomoCon (@the_cartersauce) May 5, 2022

Oscar Isaac’s performance in @moonknight was literally phenomenal. I am even willing to say this is one of the best acting I’ve seen in the MCU. — XP (@xanderpridexp) May 5, 2022

As for a potential season two, one fan is “cautiously optimistic at best” since “the only live-action [MCU] show so far to get a second season . . . is Loki.”

Regardless of Moon Knight‘s longevity, many are hoping the complexity of Isaac’s performance will be recognized by the establishment.

“If Oscar doesn’t get some Emmy/Golden Globe nods for his acting in this, we riot,” proclaimed Reddit user CaptainAaron96.

Judge the performance for yourself by watching the six-episode series on Disney Plus now.