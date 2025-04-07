Matt Gaetz says Sabrina Carpenter has ‘poor technique’ following naughty stage performance

Former Congressman Matt Gaetz recently shared his opinion on pop star Sabrina Carpenter’s more risqué stage performances, criticizing her dance moves by saying, “Poor technique.” His comment came after a string of shows on Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet tour that have caused a big public debate about art, sexuality, and what performers owe their audience.

The disagreement focuses on Carpenter’s performance of her song Juno, a slower, moody track about deep romantic feelings. Yahoo reports that During her tour, she has added more and more sexually suggestive dance moves to the song. These include movements that look like different sex positions, as well as the use of props and backup dancers in ways that many people see as very explicit.

One move in particular called the “Juno position for the lesbians,” involves kneeling and making motions that some viewers think mimic oral sex. Other parts of the performance include imitations of other sexual acts, sometimes with male dancers and often while wearing revealing outfits.

Sabrina Carpenter’s dances are getting mixed reactions

People have reacted in very different ways to these performances. Many fans love them, saying Carpenter is confidently expressing her sexuality and taking control of her image. But others, especially conservative commentators, have called the performances “vulgar,” “inappropriate,” and harmful to her younger fans. They argue that such openly sexual performances shouldn’t be shown in front of audiences that might include underage viewers.

To be honest, I think Matt Gaetz is just making a joke and saying that it’s not the way you do it. He’s pretty conservative, so the X post may be that it’s just poor as in not very classy. Either way, Carpenter has been incredibly sexual in her performances since she started, and if you’re letting kids watch, that’s a choice you’re making as a parent.

Concerns about public decency and its effect on kids have been a major topic in online debates and news coverage. This isn’t the first time Carpenter has explored more adult themes. She started her career on the Disney Channel, known for a wholesome image, but in recent years, she has intentionally shifted toward a more mature and openly sexual style. Her music, performances, and visuals now focus heavily on desire, obsession, and female empowerment, marking a clear break from her earlier family-friendly persona.

The argument over Carpenter’s performances brings up bigger questions about where art should draw the line, how sexuality fits into performance, and what responsibility artists have to their audiences. Either way, don’t watch her if you don’t like it.

