‘Maybe it was therapeutic’: Denzel Washington shares how ‘Flight’ brought him back to Earth

The last thing anyone ever expected was that Gladiator 2 interviews would be the platform for Denzel Washington to be so forthcoming about his life, legacy, and work — and yet here we are. In his latest stop at Esquire, Washington opened up about his long relationship with alcohol, and how his film Flight marked the end of that chapter.

In the fascinating profile, Washington delves into how much he takes from and brings to his various roles throughout his celebrated career. However, the profile takes a steep turn when he reveals that, during what he termed the “fourth act” of his career — the early 2000s — he felt he was routinely passed up for awards he fully deserved. He specifically zeroed in on his role in the boxing sports drama The Hurricane, for which he lost the Oscar to Kevin Spacey in American Beauty. Washington also hints that at the time he had heard talk about the various Kevin Spacey allegations, but in his classic demeanor he simply said that’s between Spacey and his maker.

This loss began a stretch of about 15 years during which Washington’s performances were largely ignored by the Academy. He now shares that these repeated snubs left him bitter, and he coped by drinking. He even stopped watching and voting during Oscar voting cycles. Instead, he turned to alcohol, sometimes day-drinking a $4,000 bottle — not because it was a special occasion, but simply because that’s what was in the house.

Washington, however, believes he kept his drinking under control for the most part, at times limiting himself to ordering only two bottles to avoid overindulgence. He also carried his discipline into his work, never drinking while on a project — including Flight. Incidentally, the film was about alcoholism. Reflecting on the role, Washington described its profound impact: “I know during Flight I was thinking about those who had gone through addiction, and I wanted good to come out of that. It wasn’t like it was therapeutic.” He then caught himself, reconsidered, and added, “Actually, maybe it was therapeutic. It had to have been.”

Soon after, Washington got sober, and this December will mark 10 years since he last drank. What’s even more heartwarming is how candid he’s been lately. He’s sharing advice on cutting through the noise to become an accomplished actor like him, offering thoughts on politics, and even discussing Marvel updates — things we never imagined hearing from him.

It’s no surprise that Washington has taken his snubs at the Academy to heart, especially since he made headlines for the tears welling in his eyes when he lost an Oscar to Casey Affleck. Yet in sharing his struggles, he has offered his millions of adoring fans something far more valuable than any award: empathy. From the outside, someone might seem to have everything figured out, but what they desire most could still be eluding them. This reminds us to treat each other with kindness, creating the space needed for people to find the answers and healing they truly seek.

All that said, Denzel Washington undeniably deserves far more Oscars than the two he’s won throughout his illustrious career. It also might be time fire up Flight for a long overdue rewatch.

