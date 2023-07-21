‘Maybe that’s the component I’m unwilling to recognize’: Pedro Pascal struggles to see himself as a role model

Pedro Pascal is currently one of the most respected actors in the U.S. and the world, for good reason, of course. He has been part of some of the most high-profile TV shows in the industry, such as The Mandalorian, Narcos, Game of Thrones, and the 2023 HBO hit, The Last of Us. Even so, Pascal remains humble.

Despite the accolades to his name, the sheer amount of Emmy nominations his latest series bagged, and all the praise he has received from critics and audience members alike, Pascal doesn’t seem to fully understand his influence on those who aim to make it in the industry. And he does have it, for the record. He wasn’t deemed of one the most influential people of the year for no reason.

Speaking with Variety, the actor confessed to his struggle in recognizing himself as an inspiration for others. To him, getting the job done well is the focal aspect of any project he takes on, so being someone’s role model is not something Pascal seems to actively think about:

“I want to be able to fulfill the assignment and continue to fulfill the assignment. It’s the best part. It’s not necessarily about getting an ‘A’ but understanding someone’s vision and being a scene partner for somebody. If it comes to inspiring somebody else… maybe that’s the component I’m unwilling to recognize. It can make my heart explode a little bit.”

While the actor finds this notion difficult to accept, it’s clear that he still appreciates the words of praise. As he should. Pascal deserves all the recognition for his work, and folks will surely keep reminding him of that.