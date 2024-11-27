Megan Fox steps out in a risqué pregnancy see-through dress showing off her baby bump while keeping it just right for fall

If you thought her latest pregnancy would stop Megan Fox from showing off her killer fashion style, you were wrong. Baby bump and all, the actress stepped out in a see-through dress that highlighted her figure, all in line with the cold season for an event in Los Angeles.

Recommended Videos

Since her breakout role as Mikaela Banes in the action film series Transformers in 2007, Megan Fox has been an “it” girl. A bombshell and sex symbol, Fox’s good looks have always overshadowed her acting talents and opportunities for bigger roles. Although she continues to flaunt her beauty, she also taps further into her star power, continuing her risqué fashion streak while putting her sexy twist on pregnancy outfits.

Megan Fox made heads revolve with her see-through outfit

A few weeks after announcing her pregnancy, her first child with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox stepped out to flaunt her baby bump in a sexy maternity outfit. She attended a shopping event at Revolve’s Holiday Show at The Grove in Los Angeles.

Fox put her signature sexy twist on her outfit showing off her baby bump. She wore a Revolve burgundy outfit with a sheer Lagoon maxi dress from the Camila Coelho collection paired with a Corrin leather coat from the same brand from the Ducie collection, intentionally left unbuttoned. She finished the look with a pair of Tony Bianco mules from the same brand.

She kept it casual with her black hair in an updo, dramatic eyeliner, and a nude lip. Fans online loved the ensemble, pointing out that “She looks so cute in ruby red.” Indeed, burgundy really becomes her.

This isn’t the first time Fox showed off her daring maternity style since announcing the pregnancy on Nov. 11. On Nov. 14, Fox attended GQ x Men of the Year in a daring lingerie outfit. The bump-baring all-lace black outfit was from clothing brand Seks and it featured a generous cleavage that showed off her black bra and matching underwear with side cut-outs.

The mermaid ensemble fell to the floor, and Fox completed the look with a long black lace veil. She wore her hair in loose mermaid waves, opting for striking eyeliner, false lashes, and a pink lip.

Megan Fox is already a mom of three. She shares her sons Noah, 12, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 8, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green. The two separated in May 2020 after nearly ten years of marriage, although they had been dating since 2004. Fox has been dating singer Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, since June 2020.

The couple had rocky moments and got engaged in early 2022, although Fox announced in March 2024 that the engagement was off.

Fox announced their rainbow baby with a nude maternity shoot, in which she was covered in black liquid. However, she is quite far along, but a source told People that Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were “keeping the baby news quiet until Megan was ready to share. They can’t stop talking about the baby.” The two were previously pregnant, but Fox revealed she suffered a miscarriage at 10 weeks, per her debut poetry collection, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous.

“They are very excited. He’s basically telling everyone he knows,” the insider noted. “Megan felt nervous early on in the pregnancy, but she feels more relaxed now. She’s trying to enjoy it. She loves being pregnant.” Here’s hoping everything goes smoothly, but right now she’s absolutely bringing maternitywear to new heights.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy