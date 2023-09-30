Are Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly still together?

One of the most discussed celebrity couples to grace red carpets in recent years, alt rock star Machine Gun Kelly and sex symbol Megan Fox, have been no strangers to controversy. From strange rumors about wearing each others’ blood to breakups and reconciliations, the couple has had its share of drama, and their relationship may be a little bit worse for wear. So are they still together?

Megan Fox and Machine Kelly’s relationship timeline

Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp

Fox and Kelly reportedly first met in 2020 on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass — the thriller starring Bruce Willis and Fox. The two became inseparable but didn’t make it publicly official until May 26, 2021, when Kelly revealed in a Tweet that Fox had “said ‘I love you’ one year ago today.”

By January 2022, the couple got engaged under a banyan tree, followed by a ceremony where they drank each other’s blood — according to Fox’s Instagram post that has since been removed. In May of 2022, Kelly performed “Twin Flame” at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards and dedicated it to his and Megan Fox’s unborn child.

Did Megan Fox have a miscarriage?

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC

In the Mainstream Sellout zine, Kelly shared the liner notes for the song, which state, “The second part of [‘twin flame’] came almost two years later. Well, actually, it started as a song called ‘One Day and 10 Weeks.’ Then I made a song called ‘Last November.’ Neither expressed the sadness we experienced from what I will leave private, and I circled back to [‘twin flame’] and decided to add on to the story. Our story.”

So it definitely sounds like they went through something traumatic together.

Did they break up?

Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

In February of 2023, Fox unfollowed Kelly on Instagram and deleted her posts of pictures of them together, sparking breakup rumors. She also added the Beyonce lyric “You can taste the dishonesty/it’s all over your breath,” from “Pray You Catch Me.” “Pray You Catch Me” is from Beyonce’s 2016 album Lemonade, which famously chronicled Jay-Z’s infidelity. So, it doesn’t take a detective to figure out the implication of sharing the lyric following the very public social media rejection.

According to a source close to the couple, “[They] had a fight over the weekend,” and Fox is “very upset” and wouldn’t “speak to” Kelly. “They haven’t officially called off the engagement but Megan took her ring off. They have had issues in the past, but things seem pretty serious this time.”

Within only a couple days, however, Entertainment Tonight got the exclusive from a source who stated, “Megan and MGK have had ups and downs throughout their relationship, but at the end of the day, they have a lot of love for each other and a deep connection. They have very strong feelings for one another, so their emotions often come out in intense ways. They are working together with the goal of trying to mend things and move forward together.”

But they apparently were still not ready to say that they were absolutely reconciled, as on March 22, 2023, a source told Us, “Megan and MGK are currently on a break but are still in contact. They are very hot and cold. They have stalled wedding planning to work on their issues. Their relationship is pretty volatile at the moment. They are currently off, but still texting each other.”

By May 2023, a source reported to People, “They are slowly working on reconciling but he’s totally in the dog house still. He’s doing whatever he can to get her back, and she’s making him work for it. It’s still an unhealthy dynamic though, and their friends just don’t see this lasting. He has a lot of proving himself to do, and he doesn’t want to give her up. He is great with her kids and super hands on. It’s a work in progress.”

In June of 2023, the relationship seemed to be moving in a positive direction, as a source provided, “MGK has been making a huge effort and is doing everything in his power to ensure their relationship is in a good place and that Megan is happy.”

As reported in July of 2023, “They’re on the right track again. They’ve had so much success in therapy together. As they start to trust each other, they’ve been talking about getting married again. There haven’t been any deposits put down,” the source said. “But they are both on board again and are excited to start planning the new version of their wedding.” Good news all around!

By August 2023, it appears the damage wasn’t systemic, as a source reported to Entertainment Tonight, “Everything between Megan and Machine Gun Kelly has been great lately. They’re in a really good place in their relationship and have worked to get things back on track. They are fully back together and enjoying it. They are talking about their future plans and about moving forward with their engagement and wedding planning.”

So, hopefully they will “find a spot” that works for their “artistic” vision of the ceremony and reception, with “red river” and “gothic” features.