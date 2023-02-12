Megan Fox seemingly dumps Machine Gun Kelly in bathroom selfies, follows Eminem on social media

With Valentine’s Day on the horizon, America’s oddest couple may be dusting off their Tinder profiles after the latest social media drama.

Just a week removed from Megan Fox gushing over Machine Gun Kelly at the Grammys, telling the world about MGK’s “beautiful face,” fans noticed that she had deleted all of his photos from her Instagram accounts. Celebrities or not, that’s generally a relationship red flag. After trashing the pictures, she took some bathroom selfies and posted them on Instagram with the caption, “You can taste the dishonesty/ it’s all over your breath.”

Along with the selfies, she dropped a video that maybe is a bad sign for MGK. Scroll through the pictures, and there is an envelope among other items being burned in a trash can. If that’s not the best metaphor for celebrity romance, I don’t know what is. Then again, these are the same people that drank each other’s blood. Who knows what a burning trash can might mean in their love languages?

Megan Fox broke up with MGK. You already know what's trending next… pic.twitter.com/NQbsnWmF7R — Mirembe Fumnaya (@lordthrust) February 12, 2023

That’s not all the drama. Just like your high school ex looking to get under your skin, fans noticed Fox made what appears to be a calculated chess move by following Harry Styles, Timothée Chalamet, and a most interesting third famous face: Eminem.

Megan fox followed Eminem if mgk cheated on her I’m giving up pic.twitter.com/ydxKAMien9 — BROOKE (@blynoree) February 12, 2023

Adding Eminem to her IG follows is what you might call a shot across the bow. MGK and Slim Shady have had an infamous feud over the years dating back to Machine Gun’s rap days and his single, “Rap Devil.”

That leads us to the big question: What could have happened? While neither Fox nor MGK have commented on their relationship status, fans took to Twitter with the latest rumors and gossip.

megan fox (1) deleted all MGK related IG posts (2) posted new pics with abuse PSAs in the bkgd & a burning letter video, captioned w/ lyrics from beyonce’s lemonade (3) followed eminem, whose music video she was in, “love the way you lie,” w/ rihanna (4) who is performing today… pic.twitter.com/BfSCXqHByb — shereen (@shereeny) February 12, 2023

Between deleting pictures, cryptic tweets about tasting dishonesty (interestingly enough, that’s what I say whenever I spend $40 on a venti latte at Starbucks), burning letters, and following MGK’s archnemesis on social media, it’s probably the end of the line for the fairy tale romance that spawned the phrase, “I am weed.”

Understandably, the couple’s fans are heartbroken over the news.

Me after Megan Fox broke up with MGK pic.twitter.com/eI0JCKcEEU — 🔝 (@D1aphanousBTS) February 12, 2023

Megan Fox seeing everyone cheer her on for dumping mgk pic.twitter.com/w8aPrJ5mLD — Jonathan (@jonathansiris) February 12, 2023

It would seem the wedding is off. Just like taking off that weird engagement ring with thorns, breakups are never easy, but the pain is only temporary.