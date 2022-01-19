Machine Gun Kelly’s bloodthirsty proposal wasn’t the only morbid thing about his engagement to actress Megan Fox.

In an interview with Vogue this week, the 31-year-old, whose real name is Colson Baker, opened up about Fox’s unique, double-stoned engagement ring that he had commissioned by jewelry designer Stephen Webster. The ring features a teardrop-shaped diamond and emerald to symbolize each of their birthstones, on double magnetic bands that “draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart.”

When asked to elaborate about the ring, Kelly revealed that the design is actually intended to discourage Fox from removing it, which sounds like a perfectly cool and healthy way to seal your relationship.

It’s a thoroughbred Colombian emerald, with no treatment. It was just carved into the teardrop, straight out of the mine. And the diamond was directly from Stephen. The concept is that the ring can come apart to make two rings. When it’s together, it’s held in place by a magnet. So you see how it snaps together? And then it forms an obscure heart. And you see this right here? The bands are actually thorns. So if she tries to take it off, it hurts…

“Love is pain!” Kelly added.

The couple got engaged last week after less than two years of dating. Kelly proposed under a banyan tree, which Fox documented in a video posted to Instagram.

Likewise, Kelly shared a closeup video of the ring, which he told Vogue that he had done to “control the narrative, as opposed to someone just catching a weird cell phone picture of a ring on our hand.”

Previously, Fox had been married to actor Brian Austin Green, with whom she shares three children. The couple separated in 2020 after nearly 10 years of marriage but had been together on and off since 2004 when they met on the set of Hope & Faith when Fox was 18. This is the first marriage for Kelly.