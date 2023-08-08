Megan Fox’s book ‘Pretty Boys Are Poisonous’ release date, how to preorder, and what it’s about

One of Hollywood's biggest stars is baring it all and something tells us there will be blood.

Bestselling author isn’t exactly the term that comes to mind when you think of Megan Fox. That’s not throwing shade at the Jennifer’s Body actress, it’s just going off of past precedent. Over two decades in the entertainment industry has seen Fox work on a number of blockbuster movies such as the Transformers franchise and Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, as well as headline major modelling gigs such as the cover of Sports Illustrated.

Nevertheless, Fox peeled back another layer of her personality on Aug. 8 when she revealed the cover of her book, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous. The slightly deceiving title may lead one to assume this book is a memoir that chronicles her life orbiting the presence of pretty men such as, say, her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly. In reality, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous is not your average celebrity debut book.

What is Pretty Boys Are Poisonous about?

Pretty Boys Are Poisonous is first and foremost, a 192-page book of poetry comprised of more than 70 poems written by Fox. Typically, when a movie star announces they are penning a book, a memoir is the first thought that comes to mind. Of course, Fox is not your typical celebrity.

In her synopsis, Fox hinted that PBAP would include never-before-heard stories about men who have existed either in the forefront or perimeter of her life. This means we could get an inside look at her high-profile divorce with ex-husband Brian Austin Green with whom she separated in 2021, her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly, or damning details about various other men in Hollywood.

More importantly, PBAP will shed light on secrets she has burdened herself with keeping. Fox described the book as a remedy to the “illness that had taken root in me because of my silence.” Her full synopsis can be found below; it alone is poetic.

“These poems were written in an attempt to excise the illness that had taken root in me because of my silence. I’ve spent my entire life keeping the secrets of men, my body aches from carrying the weight of their sins. My freedom lives in these pages, and I hope that my words can inspire others to take back their happiness and their identity by using their voice to illuminate what’s been buried, but not forgotten, in the darkness.”

Publisher Simon & Schuster called PBAP “a heartbreaking and dark collection of poetry” told through Fox’s “wicked humor”: “Over the course of more than seventy poems Fox chronicles all the ways in which we fit ourselves into the shape of the ones we love, even if it means losing ourselves in the process.”

When does Pretty Boys Are Poisonous hit the bookshelves?

You won’t have to wait long to get your hands on Pretty Boys Are Poisonous. Fox shared that the book will publish on Tuesday, Nov. 7 in partnership with Simon & Schuster.

Unlike feature films, books are historically released on Tuesdays instead of Fridays. That is unless you are the publishing industry’s most prolific author James Patterson who seemingly owns real estate on Monday releases, but I digress. Fox will adhere to the norm and publish her debut book on Tuesday.

How can I preorder Pretty Boys Are Poisonous?

Along with the announcement for Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, Fox shared that eager readers can begin preordering their copies immediately. You can do so through Simon & Schuster, Barnes & Noble, Amazon, or Books-A-Million.

Pre-order sales for the hardcover version of the book are priced at $26 USD. E-book editions for Nooks and Kindles begin at $13.99. Prices for pre-orders are subject to fluctuate as the date of the book’s publication gets closer and are based solely on the discretion of the institution through which you purchase it.

Neither Fox nor Simon & Schuster shared yet if Pretty Boys Are Poisonous will have an audiobook format.