Megan Fox Clarifies How Much of Machine Gun Kelly's Blood She Drinks

Megan Fox gives more details about her taste for fiancé Machine Gun Kelly's blood, which she considers reasonable.

Yes, Megan Fox and her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, do drink each other’s blood, technically, as they declared while announcing their engagement. Just not a weird amount of each other’s blood, according to the actress.

Fox spoke to Glamour UK for a wide-ranging interview covering all the misconceptions about her since she kicked off her career at 15 co-starring with Mary-Kate and Ashley, particularly the sexism she’s endured. She also took the opportunity to close the gap between how much blood she actually drinks versus how much blood the public thinks she drinks.

“Yeah. So, I guess to drink each other’s blood might mislead people or people are imagining us with goblets and we’re like Game of Thrones, drinking each other’s blood. It’s just a few drops, but yes, we do consume each other’s blood on occasion for ritual purposes only. “

Yes, “a few drops,” so it’s only a Theranos portion, nothing too wild.

Fox continues that her blood-drinking proclivities ground MGK’s. While she enjoys blood “for a reason” in correlation with her tarot practice and rituals observing the moon phases, the “sid & nancy” singer is less discerning.

“It is controlled where it’s like, ‘Let’s shed a few drops of blood and each drink it.’ He’s much more haphazard and hectic and chaotic, where he’s willing to just cut his chest open with broken glass and be like, ‘Take my soul.’”

When asked to clarify whether that specific self-injury is part of their love story, Fox laughs and does little to reassure any who may be concerned. “It doesn’t not happen. Let me tell you,” she says. “Maybe not exactly like that, but a version of that has happened many times.”

Well, never mind that, because Fox has another detail of their relationship you will never be able to get out of your mind at the ready for the public.

“He’s literally my exact physical type that I’ve been manifesting since I was four,” she says. “I’m also four years older than him. So, I think I made him.”

In that case, maybe she’s on to something with the strategic blood-drinking in correlation with spiritual practices. Congrats?

You can catch Fox in MGK’s directorial debut, Good Mourning, on May 20.