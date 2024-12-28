Forgot password
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly
Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Universal Music Group for Brands
‘Megan’s devastated’: MGK is living life but heartbroken and pregnant Megan Fox still can’t accept their love is over

Kelly reportedly cheated on Megan with multiple women and she found out.
Jon Silman
Jon Silman
|

Published: Dec 28, 2024 02:54 pm

America’s closest thing to royalty, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly (MGK), shattered all our hearts when news broke about their split. The heavens cried and angels lost their faith, and now we’re learning that poor Fox is still reeling from the whole thing. How could things go so wrong?

The couple seemed so perfect for each other! Two self-centered celebrities desperate for love and adulation from strangers to validate their existences found one another. How can love be real if these two can’t make it?

Oh, and she’s pregnant. So there’s that. It all reportedly went down over Thanksgiving, when the actress found texts from other women on MGK’s phone. Per In Touch Weekly, the Jennifer’s Body actress is “devastated.”

“Yes, she’s the one who ended things, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t still love him. She does. She just can’t trust him,” shared the outlet’s source. To be fair, how did she even trust him in the beginning, a guy who went from rapping to punk-pop after being clowned by Eminem? Clearly, love is blind, but even that can’t make one overlook a breach of trust.

Unfortunately, this has happened before. The couple also broke up in 2023 after rumors of, you guessed it, cheating. Seems to be a theme here, right? At the time, she posted a selfie that said, “You can taste the dishonesty, it’s all over your breath.” Then she deleted all of his photos from her Instagram page.

This time she is apparently feeling similar emotions, heightened to an extreme level.

“Megan feels so betrayed. She can’t quite wrap her head around the idea that it’s really over, even though she says she knows it has to be.”

Joking aside, it is pretty crappy that she had just announced the pregnancy on Instagram, with a nude pregnancy photo where she’s covered in oil. How fast things change. The couple previously went through a miscarriage together, something she talked about in an appearance on Good Morning America in November of last year.

“I’ve never been through anything like that in my life. I have three kids, so it was very difficult for both of us and it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately … trying to navigate, ‘What does this mean?’ and ‘Why did this happen?’” she said.

MGK touched on the unfortunate circumstance in his song “Don’t Let Me Go.”

“How can I live with the fact/ That my hand wasn’t on her stomach when we lost the baby,” he said in the song. Even after the couple got engaged in 2022, things never seemed that solid. Fox hinted to that on an episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast.

“What I can say is that [he] is what I refer to as being my twin soul, and there will always be a tether to him no matter what. I cannot say for sure what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow. Beyond that, I’m not willing to explain.”

MGK has been keeping himself busy amidst the breakup. He recently shared a post of himself putting his own spin on the classic Motown song “Last Christmas” on A Motown Christmas, streaming on Peacock. He is keeping himself busy and proudly standing in the spotlight…

… even if the majority of the comments on his post are disgusted queries about how he could cheat on a pregnant woman.

If there is even an ounce of truth to the source’s comments about Megan’s current state, then it seems like while MGK has successfully broken the heart of the woman he claimed to love, the Transformers star is still nowhere near close to getting over him.

