Why did Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly break up mere months before their baby’s birth?

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have called it quits just months before the celebrity couple are expecting their first baby. TMZ says the decision was made when Fox found something on MGK’s phone. But some fans online have a different theory.

Fox and Kelly were reportedly in Vail, CO, over the Thanksgiving weekend when Fox found whatever it was that upset her. Fox asked Kelly to leave, the musician obliged, and they haven’t been seen together since. The news came only two weeks after Fox revealed she was pregnant with her fourth child, and her first with Kelly.

Fox announced the pregnancy news in an Instagram post, which marked her return to the social media platform, along with a picture of her baby bump and a positive pregnancy test. “Nothing is ever really lost. Welcome back,” the caption said. Fox was reportedly about four months pregnant when she shared that post, meaning she’s due sometime in March. Fox left Instagram last year amid another rough patch in Fox and MGK’s romance.

Meanwhile, MGK addressed the pregnancy on X and seemed happy about the news, writing, “Isolating myself in the desert next week to restart this album from scratch.” He added, “When inspiration flows through me unblocked, we will reach the destination in no time. Don’t worry. after all, [I’m] about to be a dad again!” Kelly wrote. MGK has one daughter from a previous relationship.

So, who’s that hot guy in the video?

being able to make Megan Fox nervous gotta be one of the biggest flexes ever pic.twitter.com/rZLJoyGNye — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) December 8, 2024 via Scubaryan/X

But as news spread that Fox and MGK split, some online speculated it could be because of a video Fox shared with her Subservience co-star, Michele Morrone. Posts on that topic included the following:

honestly if megan fox dumped mgk for this fine man i would not blame her AT ALLLLL pic.twitter.com/QPC3xkA1Na — mira⚡️ (@miraonthemic) December 9, 2024 via MIRA/X

But a Morrone rep shot down rumors his client was involved the same day the MGK-Fox breakup was announced. “Any accusations beyond a work friendship are simply untrue,” Morrone’s rep told TMZ. “They filmed a movie together a year ago. Michele is currently in Italy filming another project,” the rep said.

MGK and Fox have always had relationship issues

TMZ provided no further information on what happened between Fox and Kelly — legal name Colson Baker, who these days goes by MGK — and multiple reports state the former couple declined to comment. But this isn’t the first time the high-profile couple has split up. The Transformers star and the “Wild Boy” singer got together in 2020 and engaged two years later. Since then, they’ve been on and off as rumors of infidelity on MGK’s part have swirled around the couple.

One such cheating rumor involved MGK guitarist Sophie Lloyd, who told Page Six in a statement last year, “Any suggestion that she has ever acted in an unprofessional manner or stepped out of her relationship [is] untrue. It’s disrespectful to her as a female artist and poor journalism and social commentary to be reporting anything else.”

At the same time, Fox wrote on Instagram in February, referring to the Lloyd cheating rumors, “There has been no third-party interference in this relationship of any kind. That includes, but is not limited to … actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons.”

Fox added, “While I do hate to rob you of running random baseless news stories that would have been much more accurately written by ChatGPT, you need to let this story die and leave all of these innocent people alone now.”

But as recently as March this year, Fox told Call Her Daddy podcast host Alex Cooper the engagement was off. “I think, as of now, I don’t have a comment on the status of the relationship, per se,” she added.

“What I can say is [MGK] is what I refer to as being my ‘twin soul,’ and there will always be a tether to him, no matter what,” Fox said. “I can’t say for sure what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow. Beyond that, I’m not willing to explain.”

