Meghan Markle is ‘turning to her friends’ for help as ‘professional split’ from Prince Harry continues

Meghan Markle is preparing for the launch of her new Netflix cooking show, With Love, Megan. The series is expected to be almost entirely carried by the duchess with little input from Prince Harry, since the couple have decided to split their professional lives and engage in more solo ventures.

As a result, Meghan is turning to her friends for help with boosting her brand, according to a PR expert. The show was set to drop on the streaming platform today, but earlier this week, the decision was announced to postpone due to the current destruction being caused by the fires in LA. Megan’s new show is now expected to be available to watch from March 4th.

The trailer for the new series dropped on January 2nd, and it looks like Harry will be making a brief appearance. Meanwhile, Meghan’s buddies and pals seem to have an extended amount of screen time. Old and new friends of the duchess can be seen, from Daniel Martin, Meghan’s make-up artist, to Mindy Kaling, Abigail Spencer, and other influential women in Hollywood.

According to PR expert Edward Coram James, this is actually the best move for the couple right now. We’ve known about Harry and Meghan’s “professional split” for a long time and it appears to be working for them, this latest move only shows that the pair are serious about keeping their work and personal lives separate moving forwards.

“Harry not being very involved in Meghan’s show is for the best right now. Their joint brand has taken hit after hit in recent years […] It’s a solid chance for Meghan to show [that] she can thrive on her own.”

James continued to praise the decision from a PR standpoint, claiming that the decision to include Meghan’s friends “is about softening her image and giving people a reason to like her again.” He compared it to “Taylor Swift’s 1989 era when she rolled out her ‘squad’. It’s very curated and it’s also smart.”

Whether or not this new strategy actually pays off for Meghan remains to be seen when the show drops on Netflix. However, the former royal couple’s previous projects on the platform have practically been dead on arrival with their most recent attempt, POLO, receiving almost entirely negative reviews from viewers and generally low viewership figures, resulting in the couples $100 million deal with Netflix being put at risk.

Perhaps this latest Netflix project could save Harry and Meghan’s brand – cooking certainly has more widespread appeal than a niche sport such as polo, so who knows? If the cooking side of the series is great the series could draw in the necessary viewers. However, it seems like many simply aren’t on board with the new show, so it’s very possible that With Love, Megan is simply another flop in waiting.

