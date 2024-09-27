Meghan Markle rejected the late Queen’s advice to make use of the Royal family’s ‘secret weapon’ that few people know about

Meghan Markle‘s reputation has been taking quite a beating in the past few months. First, a Hollywood Reporter article called her a dictator, forcing her to get Us Weekly to write a puff piece about her. Then more employees came forward claiming the same thing. Now, there’s another unflattering article about how she was dismissive of the late Queen Elizabeth II. The hits just keep coming for the Duchess of Sussex.

Recommended Videos

This latest salvo comes courtesy of a royal tell-all book, which details Markle’s “blunt” comment to the beloved Queen back when she and Prince Harry were in the early years of their courtship.

The book is called Our King: Charles III The Man and the Monarch, written by Robert Jobson, a leading expert on the Royal Family. Jobson writes that Meghan was talking to the Queen about Harry and expressed that she was just so happy that the prince was finally in love.

The Queen reportedly told Markle that navigating royal life would be difficult for someone coming in from the outside, and that she should look to Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, for advice and guidance on how to tread this new road.

The Duchess of Edinburgh married Prince Edward in 1999 and is considered the “secret weapon” when it comes to royal engagements because she’s so poised and proper. Because Sophie came from a middle-class family, it makes sense that the Queen would point Markle in her direction.

However, Markle didn’t seem all too thrilled with the suggestion. Her terse response to the legendary monarch? A dismissive three word missive: “I’ve got Harry.”

This exchange is corroborated in a different book as well: Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait, by Gyles Brandreth. Brandreth writes that the Queen was thinking of ways to soften Markle’s landing in the new lifestyle, calling it “challenging to begin with.” “To help Meghan, the Queen suggested that her daughter-in-law, Sophie Wessex, would be an ideal mentor. ‘Sophie can help show you the ropes,’ said the Queen. But Meghan made it clear that she did not feel she needed Sophie’s help. She had Harry.”

To be honest, this tracks. Markle seems to approach royal life with an independent streak that feels very American. This would line up with the accusations that she’s difficult and a dictator who is a “terrible” boss, and who has “reduced grown men to tears.”

Markle is reportedly “reeling” from all of the bad press and has been trying desperately to reclaim the narrative. Let’s face it, this latest story about how she was curt with one of the most beloved British royal family members of all time isn’t going to help.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy