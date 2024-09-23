Image Credit: Disney
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 10: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the long Walk at Windsor Castle arrive to view flowers and tributes to HM Queen Elizabeth on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022.
Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images
‘It’s total nonsense’: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s teams deny claims about the couple’s power-hungry attitudes

How true are the allegations that Meghan Markle is a terrible person to work for?
Published: Sep 23, 2024 03:18 pm

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from royal life in 2020, and since then, they’ve tried to make a go of it in California with mixed success. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Meghan’s lust for power could be to blame, but a source close to the couple said that’s “nonsense.”

Multiple reports say it’s true that Harry and Meghan’s influence has waned since moving to the United States. Puck recently called the $100 million Netflix offer the couple received among the worst of the “peak TV” period, and opined that their contract likely would not be renewed. Meanwhile, sources also told the Daily Mail that Markle was not invited to her high-powered Hollywood agent Ari Emanuel‘s 2024 Emmy party.

Around that same time, The Hollywood Reporter brutally appraised the former British royals’ flagging reputation in the entertainment industry. Citing unnamed sources, the article said, “Everyone’s terrified of Meghan,” among other allegations, including she, “marches around like a dictator in high heels” barking orders at her staff. And tellingly, Emanuel, their agent, did nothing to stop the story.

“That’s just schadenfreude,” a source told The Daily Mail

via Nina/X

After those alarming Hollywood Reporter allegations, Harry and Meghan’s team and sources close to the royal family were on high alert. A royal insider told the Mail the article was “just schadenfreude with extra venom.” The source added, “‘It was only a matter of time before the industry Press started taking shots.” Still, according to the source, “It’s hard to find anyone with a good word to say for their film and television credibility.”

When Harry and Meghan relocated to Montecito, CA, about 90 miles north of Los Angeles, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex founded Archewell Productions. Responding to THR‘s bombshell reporting, a source close to Harry and Meghan called the quotes regarding Meghan’s behavior “fabricated.” The source said, “If she’s ‘marching around’ and ‘barking orders,’ no Archewell employee could factually claim that. It’s total nonsense.”

Speaking to the Mail, however, a Hollywood insider found it curious that Emanuel from WME, Harry and Meghan’s agency, didn’t intervene. “First of all, everyone industry-wide, EVERYONE reads The Hollywood Reporter,” the source said. “It’s really striking that WME did not stop this running. WME normally – you would think – would have been threatening and denying access to other stars. Was this done here?” she added.

The “Sussex Survivors Club”

via The Hollywood Reporter/X

Just how accurate The Hollywood Reporter article is about what it’s like to work for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may never be known, but what’s certain is the royal couple have had high turnover in their staff, and back in England, former employees who worked for the Duke and Duchess reportedly called themselves the “Sussex Survivors Club,” referring to Meghan’s alleged behavior as a boss.

Meghan’s team called the accusations the “latest attack on her character,” according to the New York Post. Still, British royal expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital, “Where there’s smoke, there’s fire. There have been too many examples of the ‘Sussex Survivors Club’ for the allegations not to be true. … In contrast, not even one such report has ever been raised regarding Kate Middleton.”

Harry and Meghan have not commented on THR‘s recent reporting. Meghan did, however, reshare an X post showing Harry and Kevin Costner, captioned, “Hollywood is snubbing Harry, they don’t like him and Meghan lol 😂 Harry and Kevin Costner hating each other,” seeming to refer to THR‘s story.

