‘Who does that? She changed’: Meghan Markle accused of becoming a different person as Prince Harry is dubbed a ‘very heartbroken, sad man’

Despite wanting to keep it out of the public eye, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship has and continues to draw a lot of scrutiny — everyone has an opinion on the former royal couple, although few have ever been close enough to form an accurate opinion.

Now a body language expert has weighed in with their assessment of the couple’s relationship and their personalities, with Meghan being the main focus. Speaking on the Australian chat show, The Morning Show, Dr Louise Mahler made some bold claims about Markle’s shift in personality, claiming that the duchess of Sussex changed after her marriage to the prince. According to the Mirror, Mahler claimed the actress had “great prospects” as a child but in the engagement photo it all changes.

“Her smile becomes teeth, her eyes are dead, her arms lock into her body and she began doing this weird gesture where she pushes her hair back which is useless, what a useless gesture. Who does that? She changed.”

Is there any truth to what she’s saying, or is she maybe just over-analysing every tiny detail about Markle’s behavior? It’s tough to say, I’m not a body language expert, so I guess we’ll have to take her word for it. However, judging by her description of Meghan’s body language, this doesn’t sound like a positive change, in fact, Dr Mahler is highly critical of her.

She criticizes Meghan for things like her curtsy story, in which Markle recounts performing an exaggerated curtsy for the queen which many saw as disrespectful. Stories circulating about the couple certainly seem to corroborate what the good doctor is saying here, perhaps there really is a little bit of trouble in paradise for Harry and Meghan?

Anyways, moving on to Prince Harry, Dr Mahler claims that when he’s with Meghan it’s clear that he’s “completely besotted by her.” Yet when they are separated she sees somebody who obviously has low self-esteem, “he talks constantly about being ginger, ‘I’m a ginger’ the whole time as though that’s a problem.”

Meanwhile, Meghan “constantly talks about freedom.” Evidently the couples core values seem to differ quite dramatically when apart, “She accentuates that freedom is her core value and he is a very heartbroken, sad man.”

Luckily, “body language” is total pseudoscience

According to Dr Mahler’s website, she “is recognised as a Top 30 Global Guru in both Body Language and Communication,” she also has a masters in Organizational Psychology. So it seems like she has the necessary qualifications to back up what she’s saying, and while that’s all fine and dandy, how reliable is looking at someone’s body language when it comes to determining character traits?

Well, it’s not a great indicator if we’re being honest. Body language is considered a pseudoscience. According to an article from Wired, “studies have repeatedly shown that body language cannot accurately be ‘read’ like a book.” This isn’t to say that Dr. Mahler is wrong in her conclusions about Meghan, but all this is to say that you should certainly take her assessment with a pinch of salt.

