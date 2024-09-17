‘I often see a flash of disappointment cloud their faces’: Prince Harry’s close friend shares ‘honest opinion,’ reveals Duke’s real face

Over the last few years, Prince Harry has been characterized as a hero, a coward, a family man, a back-stabbing brother, and many other things by the press. Ask any two people what they think of the Duke and you’re bound to get two wildly contrasting answers.

Despite moving across an entire ocean to escape the spotlight of the British press, Harry and his family still find themselves at the center of controversy time and time again. It seems most have already made up their mind about the Prince and their opinions are not particularly favorable. But the public only ever sees Harry through the tinted lens of the media, which often twists and deforms things into something that people can digest.

What is Harry like behind closed doors? What is he like as a person? Most of us will never know, but those who are friends with the Duke could perhaps provide us with a little insight. Writing to the Daily Mail, journalist Bryony Gordon gave readers a glimpse into what Harry and his wife Meghan are really like.

Gordon, who considers the married couple friends of hers, has known the family for eight years. She visited them at their home in Montecito last year and had previously been invited to their old home in the U.K. Gordon has also conducted several interviews with the Duke over the years — so it’s safe to say she likely knows a lot more about the ex-royals than your average person would.

What is Bryony Gordon’s opinion on Prince Harry?

So what exactly does Gordon think about her royal buddies? Well, she revealed that she gets asked this question quite often by people curious about Harry’s true character. Her answer to the question also tends to get the same reaction.

“When I tell them my honest opinion, that he is kind, funny and pretty damn normal, all things ­considered, I often see a flash of ­disappointment cloud their faces.”

No doubt people were hoping for something a little more juicy. While it may be disappointing to hear, based on Gordon’s words, Harry doesn’t seem to be like really any of the things the media make him out to be, he’s just a normal guy. Of course, Gordon explains that people are skeptical of her opinion, apparently, they often respond, “well you would say that you know him,” to which she raises a fair point, asking why “knowing ­someone should disqualify you from having a trusted opinion about them.”

Anyways, her assessment of the Prince’s character seems like a more trustworthy source than the tabloid journalists who likely have never even met him. Gordon goes on to confirm that Harry and Meghan “are a pretty ­ordinary ­couple existing in an absolutely ­extraordinary situation. [They have] no desire to do anything other than protect their children from an increasingly digital world.”

Harry has done a great deal to keep his family out of the spotlight. On top of that, he has cut ties with the rest of his family back in the U.K. with the Duke even making a subtle dig at his father in a recent statement. His priority continues to be his own small family in Montecito, California.

