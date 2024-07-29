Meghan Markle unleashes fierce ‘outburst’ at Prince William after he goes too far while defending Kate Middleton during tense Royal spat

In another world, Prince William, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton, and Meghan Markle get on swimmingly and operate as a united front, presenting an appealing face for the next generation of the Royal family and helping ensure the people’s faith in the continued institution of the monarchy. In this one, however, the fractured foursome are at each other’s throats.

Recommended Videos

Once upon a time known as the “Fab Four,” during the brief period before Harry and Meghan’s marriage when it looked like they all got on, the two Royal couples have only been on the same continent a single time this decade — the late Queen’s funeral in 2022. The rest of the time, they can’t stay away from each other enough. We know all about the animosity between brothers William and Harry and the lack of friendship between Kate and Meghan, but it turns out William and Meghan aren’t exactly chummy either.

In fact, one tense spat between these two, in particular, ended up in a heated altercation that is only just now coming to light…

Photo by Paul Grover- WPA Pool/Getty Images

In his new book, Catherine, The Princess of Wales: The Biography, Royal author Robert Jobson lifts the lid on a hitherto unknown incident between the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex, during which King Charles’ heir got furious enough to invade Meghan’s personal space after she made some disparaging comments about Princess Catherine.

According to Jobson (via The Daily Mail), tensions were running high between the in-laws in the run-up to Harry and Meghan’s wedding in May 2018. With Kate having recently given birth to her third child, Prince Louis, that April, she was not at her best either. Meghan is said to have been rubbed up the wrong way by Kate’s behavior in the wake of her pregnancy, ultimately making negative comments about the princess’ “hormones.”

This left William angry, and while the specifics of his own remarks are left unknown, it’s alleged that he got up close to Meghan and shook his finger in her face, causing the duchess to hit back with her own outburst: “Take your finger out of my face!”

While we haven’t heard tell of this tense spat before, there are certainly other tales out there regarding times when the two couples clashed in the led-up to the big day. For instance, in his memoir Spare, Harry recalls that Kate made Meghan cry over a row to do with bridesmaid’s dresses, while another Royal insider claims that Meghan also reduced Kate to tears after making a remark about Princess Charlotte’s appearance.

See, with outraged outbursts, fingers in faces, and tears aplenty in their past, this is why a Royal reconciliation is still, at the very least, years away.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy