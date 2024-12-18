Meghan Markle will ‘make or break’ the Sussexes’ financial future amid fears her top-secret project won’t ‘see the light of day’

The future financial stability of the Sussex family apparently rests in the hands of Meghan Markle now, after a recent misfire from Prince Harry has left the couple’s main source of income in doubt. Unfortunately, Meghan’s attempt to ensure another lucrative windfall comes their way may not even get a chance to fix things.

Recommended Videos

When they parted from the Royal Family, Harry and Meghan couldn’t rely on state funds anymore so had to make their own way in the world — and for two globally famous faces that meant translating their well-known names into a multimedia brand. Initially, this seemed to work out well for the duo when they landed an eye-watering $100 million deal with Netflix in 2022. The viability of this venture has come a long way since then, however, as shown by Harry’s recent series POLO, which received scathing reviews and — it seems — unimpressive viewership.

With their original Netflix deal wrapping up in 2025, it’s now all on the next project the couple have in the can to convince the streamer to work with them again. Unfortunately, the Meghan-fronted show might be so disappointing that it never even gets a release.

Meghan Markle’s next Netflix show could be shelved as streamer might’ve already made up its mind about new Sussex deal

Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Harry’s recent polo-themed docuseries, imaginatively titled POLO, dropped on Netflix earlier this December and managed to miss most people by. For those who were paying attention, it ended up being a massive disappointment, even for folks simply wanting to get more footage of the Sussexes on their screens (Harry and Meghan had a handful of minutes of screentime across the whole show).

Given how POLO has sunk into the streaming abyss without a trace, then, it’s claimed that Netflix is getting cold feet about moving ahead with its next planned project from Archewell Productions, Harry and Meghan’s label. Namely, the as-yet-untitled cookery show from the duchess. A company insider alleged to The Daily Mail that the series “may not see the light of day.” Another insider warned that, even if it does come out, it will be a “make or break” for Harry and Meghan as Netflix makes a final decision on whether to continuing their creative partnership or not.

Perhaps because they’re not sure what to do with it yet, it’s said that Meghan’s cookery show is being kept as tightly under wraps as if it were the last season of Stranger Things. A source claimed that details are only being shared with a “tiny audience of executives in the U.S.” Meghan is believed to have shot the series earlier this year, but it sounds like Netflix will be sitting on this one for a while as they umm and ahh over whether to release it.

The best case scenario would obviously be if the cookery show comes out, it performs well, and so Netflix orders further programming from the Sussexes. That said, even if this does happen, it’s said that there’s very little chance Netflix would splash out on another $100 mil deal, given how the current one turned out. As a source told the Mail: “There won’t be another deal. There may be one-offs, but that’s it.”

Oh well, maybe Harry and Meghan can go professional with that “rent-a-kid” side business their haters think they’ve got going.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy