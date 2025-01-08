Meghan Markle’s surprise new move confirms she and Prince Harry are reversing a major decision 5 years later

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are officially doing something that, just five years ago, they promised they had no interest in doing. The Duchess of Sussex, in particular, is proving to have a very busy January. The former Suits star surprised her devoted fans when she returned to social media on New Year’s Day, with her Instagram comeback proving to be a clever way to promote her incoming Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, due to hit streaming before the month is out.

With Love, Meghan is the second show in two consecutive months to come from the couple’s Archewell Productions label, following Harry’s own sports docuseries POLO dropping in December. That said, it may mark a new era for Harry and Meghan’s TV endeavors as the cookery series is a very different ballgame from previous Netflix efforts from the Sussexes. In fact, the platform’s official classification of With Love, Meghan proves that the duo are walking back on something they declared back in 2020.

Meghan Markle is now officially a reality TV star, something she once vowed was never going to happen

As anyone with a Netflix subscription knows, the streamer promotes its vast library of titles under various different categories. Now that With Love, Meghan is only a week away, it’s already popping up on our feeds in a few different ways. Netflix is officially promoting the cookery series under such tags as “Relaxing, Feel-Good, Lifestyle, Well-Being, Home & Garden” and, most notably, “Reality TV.”

This spells a big change for how Harry and Meghan’s series have been classified on the platform up until now. From the couple’s inaugural TV production, 2022’s Harry & Meghan, onward they have produced projects that have always been categorized as documentaries or docuseries. In fact, back in 2020, they even hit back at rumors that they were working on a reality show for Netflix, with a statement to the press insisting that this is something they had no interest in doing.

In response to rumors claiming they were making a Kardashian-alike series, Harry and Meghan released a statement maintaining that, although they had many projects for Netflix in development, they “are not taking part in any reality shows.” When their $100 million deal with the platform was announced in 2020, the Sussexes promised that “our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope.” They continued, “As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us, as is powerful storytelling through a truthful and relatable lens.”

With Love, Meghan obviously isn’t Keeping Up With The Kardashians, but it’s interesting that the couple seem to have relaxed their rules just a smidge. You could speculate that this due to dwindling viewership of their series and is a last-ditch attempt to boost chances of Netflix renewing their deal when it expires later this year. We’ll find out if Meghan’s first reality show can cook up a storm when it premieres on Jan. 15.

