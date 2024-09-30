Meghan Markle’s true feelings about being left behind are revealed as Prince Harry goes off on his own to save the world

Amid talk that Prince Harry and Megan Markle‘s stock has dropped in Hollywood, Harry recently traveled to New York to speak on one of the couple’s favorite causes. At the same time, Markle stayed home in California. But according to Markle, there’s no sign of trouble in their relationship.

Since stepping back from their royal duties, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have devoted their time, among other projects, to reining in British tabloids. More recently, they’ve been promoting Parents’ Group, founded through Harry and Markle’s Archewell Foundation, whose mission it is “to unite and uplift parents and caregivers and systematically change the social media platforms and devices that create a harmful and dangerous environment for young people around the world.”

Harry was in New York to speak on that topic at the Clinton Global Initiative’s annual meeting in Manhattan, and one might think that speaking on the dangers of social media and the internet for young people would be the perfect opportunity to showcase his wife and children, but that wasn’t the case. Harry traveled to New York alone, but a source told Vanity Fair that Markle had plenty to say about her husband’s trip.

Meghan is “proud” of her husband’s work

Set aside any speculation that Meghan Markle didn’t accompany her husband to New York because there’s tension in the couple: Vanity Fair reports a source close to the Duchess said she was “extremely proud” of her husband, and stayed home in California to care for their son and daughter, Archie and Lillibet.

While in New York, Harry also dropped in on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonightmares, a Rockefeller Center haunted maze, so perhaps the couple thought the trip might be too much for their young children. Archie is just 5 years old, and Lillibet is only 3.

Young people are “disproportionately affected” by negative online experiences

When he wasn’t touring Jimmy Fallon’s haunted maze, Harry told the Clinton Global Initiative that children are “disproportionately affected” by negative experiences on the internet and especially vulnerable to misinformation, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Harry called the problem an “epidemic,” leaving young people “isolated, confused, and scared.” He called on social media companies to do more to address the issue.

Harry, younger son of Princess Diana, who died in a 1997 crash in Paris in a car chased by paparazzi, knows better than anyone how dangerous tabloid and online-based misinformation can be. Harry told the Clinton Foundation, ” … [O]ur kids are being targeted. The harmful effects of social media are made by design. While we involve both youth and parents, we must also hold digital platforms accountable.”

Harry flew from New York to the U.K.

After spending time in New York, Prince Harry, 40, flew to London to continue advocating for children’s wellbeing at the WellChild Awards, according to People. Harry previously said Meghan Markle would not return to the U.K. over safety fears worsened by British tabloid reporting.

Despite advocating for families, Harry didn’t see or talk to his father or brother, King Charles III, 75, or Prince William, the Duke of Wales, 42. Royal family relations have been strained since Harry and Markle quit their royal duties in 2020. The Standard also noted Markle’s absence at the WellChild Awards, and confirmed she was home with the couple’s two children in California.

