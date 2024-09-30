Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
ABUJA, NIGERIA - MAY 11: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit Nigeria Unconquered, a charity organisation that works in collaboration with the Invictus Games Foundation, at a reception at Officers’ Mess on May 11, 2024 in Abuja, Nigeria.
Photo by Andrew Esiebo/Getty Images for The Archewell Foundation
Category:
Celebrities

Meghan Markle’s true feelings about being left behind are revealed as Prince Harry goes off on his own to save the world

Harry recently traveled to New York and the U.K. but Markle and his kids stayed home in California.
William Kennedy
William Kennedy
|

Published: Sep 30, 2024 02:06 pm

Amid talk that Prince Harry and Megan Markle‘s stock has dropped in Hollywood, Harry recently traveled to New York to speak on one of the couple’s favorite causes. At the same time, Markle stayed home in California. But according to Markle, there’s no sign of trouble in their relationship.

Recommended Videos

Since stepping back from their royal duties, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have devoted their time, among other projects, to reining in British tabloids. More recently, they’ve been promoting Parents’ Group, founded through Harry and Markle’s Archewell Foundation, whose mission it is “to unite and uplift parents and caregivers and systematically change the social media platforms and devices that create a harmful and dangerous environment for young people around the world.”

Harry was in New York to speak on that topic at the Clinton Global Initiative’s annual meeting in Manhattan, and one might think that speaking on the dangers of social media and the internet for young people would be the perfect opportunity to showcase his wife and children, but that wasn’t the case. Harry traveled to New York alone, but a source told Vanity Fair that Markle had plenty to say about her husband’s trip.

Meghan is “proud” of her husband’s work

via The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon/X

Set aside any speculation that Meghan Markle didn’t accompany her husband to New York because there’s tension in the couple: Vanity Fair reports a source close to the Duchess said she was “extremely proud” of her husband, and stayed home in California to care for their son and daughter, Archie and Lillibet.

While in New York, Harry also dropped in on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonightmares, a Rockefeller Center haunted maze, so perhaps the couple thought the trip might be too much for their young children. Archie is just 5 years old, and Lillibet is only 3.

Young people are “disproportionately affected” by negative online experiences

via Vote in Every Election/X

When he wasn’t touring Jimmy Fallon’s haunted maze, Harry told the Clinton Global Initiative that children are “disproportionately affected” by negative experiences on the internet and especially vulnerable to misinformation, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Harry called the problem an “epidemic,” leaving young people “isolated, confused, and scared.” He called on social media companies to do more to address the issue.

Harry, younger son of Princess Diana, who died in a 1997 crash in Paris in a car chased by paparazzi, knows better than anyone how dangerous tabloid and online-based misinformation can be. Harry told the Clinton Foundation, ” … [O]ur kids are being targeted. The harmful effects of social media are made by design. While we involve both youth and parents, we must also hold digital platforms accountable.”

Harry flew from New York to the U.K.

via The Royal Family Channel/X

After spending time in New York, Prince Harry, 40, flew to London to continue advocating for children’s wellbeing at the WellChild Awards, according to People. Harry previously said Meghan Markle would not return to the U.K. over safety fears worsened by British tabloid reporting.

Despite advocating for families, Harry didn’t see or talk to his father or brother, King Charles III, 75, or Prince William, the Duke of Wales, 42. Royal family relations have been strained since Harry and Markle quit their royal duties in 2020. The Standard also noted Markle’s absence at the WellChild Awards, and confirmed she was home with the couple’s two children in California.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of William Kennedy
William Kennedy
William Kennedy is a full-time freelance content writer and journalist in Eugene, OR. William covered true crime, among other topics for Grunge.com. He also writes about live music for the Eugene Weekly, where his beat also includes arts and culture, food, and current events. He lives with his wife, daughter, and two cats who all politely accommodate his obsession with Doctor Who and The New Yorker.