MF Doom’s cause of death, confirmed

MF Doom, the stage name of the British-American rapper and record producer Daniel Dumile, was born on July 13, 1971, in Hounslow, London, England (but lived most of his life in the United States).

As a performer, he was known for his brilliant lyrics, trademark metal mask resembling that of the iconic Marvel Comics supervillain Doctor Doom, and the resulting “supervillain” stage persona. He became a star of underground and alternative hip-hop in the 2000s.

A prolific creator of music, MF Doom released six studio albums, seven collaborative albums, two live albums, four compilation albums, ten instrumental albums, six EPs, a mixtape, a demo tape, 24 singles as the lead artist, one single as the featured artist, and a promotional single under the name Viktor Vaughn (a play on Doctor Doom’s real name Victor von Doom). He was equally prolific as a producer.

Tragically, on Halloween in 2020, MF Doom passed away in Leeds, England. He was only 49. But how did that happen?

How did MF Doom die?

Happy Bornday July 13, 1971, to my husband DUMILE, who transitioned, you would’ve been 53 years young this day. Sending Happy Birthday to grandma Ashlyn 😇 without you, your wisdom, love and… pic.twitter.com/udwNQS2x64 — DOOM (@MFDOOM) July 13, 2024

As per NME, MF Doom passed away from angioedema — a swelling of the lower layer of skin and tissue just beneath the skin or mucous membranes — which occurred as a rare reaction to a treatment for blood pressure he had recently been prescribed (MF suffered from high blood pressure and kidney disease).

As his death occurred during the peak of the COVID-19 lockdown, his wife, Jasmine, was unable to visit him in St James’ Hospital in Leeds — where he was being treated and placed on a respirator after suffering the reaction — until the day he died.

MF Doom was a highly respected and influential artist, and following his passing (as per NME), tributes poured in from many music industry figures, including Young Guru, Jay Electronica, Kenny Beats, Pharoahe Monch, Gorillaz, and Tyler, the Creator.

May MF Doom rest in eternal peace.

