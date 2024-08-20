Victor Von Doom’s ethnicity, confirmed

Victor Von Doom is one of the most iconic villains in Marvel history. He not only boasts an iconic design, with his mask and green cape, but he possesses a fierce intellect that few of his peers can match. There’s also his compelling backstory.

Victor Von Doom, aka Doctor Doom, has one of the most unique backstories in Marvel comics. It’s part of the reason fans want to see him done right on the big screen, and why previous depictions of him have been so disappointing. There’s a lot to work with.

As we eagerly await the MCU’s version of Von Doom, let’s delve into his ethnic background.

Was Doctor Doom born in a real country?

Victor Von Doom was born in Latveria. His father, Werner Von Doom was the leader of a Latverian tribe and a medicine man, while his mother, Cynthia Von Doom, was a witch who died shortly after Victor was born. It has been widely speculated as to where Latveria would be located if it were in fact a real place, and it’s widely agreed upon that the fictional country is in the Banat region of Eastern Europe.

According to the Marvel Database, Latveria is known as the “Jewel of the Balkans.” Victor Von Doom eventually led a revolt against the Baron, an unnamed nobleman who had his father executed, and became the monarch of Latveria. Due to the specifics of his upbringing, however, he has a particular affinity for the Romani people.

Von Doom was raised by a Romani tribe

Latveria may be a fictional place, but the Romani people that Victor Von Doom was raised by are very much real. The Romani are a group of Indo-Aryan origin scattered throughout Eastern Europe. They are widely known by English speakers as “Gypsies,” which the Romani consider to be a racial slur.

Victor Von Doom is ethnically Romani, and the disrespect his people have suffered throughout history fuels his desire to conquer the world. It also categorically defines Von Doom as being non-Anglo, which is a fact that’s been ignored by virtually every big-screen adaptation of the character.

There has been widespread debate as to whether Von Doom should be played by a Romani actor, but the MCU has chosen to forego this possibility by bringing back Robert Downey, Jr. Time will tell if this proves to be a wise decision.

