Michael B. Jordan’s thirst trap is causing a social media meltdown

Somehow, it feels like Michael B. Jordan should have become a Calvin Klein model a long time ago, given the way he is easily one of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelors, and looks relentlessly fit all year round. Yet, once his ad campaign for the famous underwear brand dropped on Monday, the crowds still, understandably, went wild.

The content of the photos was so scalding, Jordan even felt the need to apologize to his mother before the campaign went live. He should probably extend the courtesy to all the people whose weeks he completely derailed.

These Michael B. Jordan Calvin Klein ads have destabilized my entire week. Like, to drop those on a Monday morning?? — Justin Camuso-Stall 🕺 (@TheReelJerstin) February 28, 2023

We’ve heard fans of the Creed actor haven’t been able to get anything done ever since the pictures came out.

I haven’t been the same since the Michael B Jordan Calvin Klein campaign dropped — Leanne (@LittleLayLay) February 28, 2023

As if all the shirtless promo material for the upcoming Creed threequel wasn’t enough. Michael B. Jordan isn’t letting anyone breathe any time soon.

Michael B. Jordan for Calvin Klein😭💛



This Creed 3 promo rollout might be really be the death of me and my [REDACTED].



It’s been nothing but STRAIGHT HEAT from the jump😩👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/tQN10A2V4w — Shanelle Genai✨ (@shanellegenai) February 27, 2023

The actor – and now director, after making his behind-the-camera debut in Creed III – recently made headlines after crossing paths with an old high school detractor on the red carpet for the film’s premiere. Jordan reminded the interviewer about the time she used to call him “corny,” which she denies. Fans think the timing of the Calvin Klein drop couldn’t be more perfect, following the event.

I know campaigns are planned months in advance but Calvin Klein dropping these pics of Michael B Jordan after he went viral for that whole “corny” red carpet interview moment is just DELICIOUS irony. pic.twitter.com/DssVYr16Bc — Brandon Lewis (@blewis1103) February 27, 2023

Theaters are going to have to check if the air conditioning is working properly when Creed III arrives to cinemas everywhere on March 3rd. Jordan will be joined by the equally sculpted Jonathan Majors and the gorgeous Tessa Thompson in the boxing epic.