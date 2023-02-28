Michael B. Jordan apologizes to his mother after making his debut as an underwear model

Even celebrities can’t escape the judgemental glance of a worried parent, not even Michael B. Jordan. Ahead of his collaboration with Calvin Klein — where he appears showcasing all of his assets — the Creed actor admitted that he actually had to warn his mother before she caught a glimpse of her son’s birthday suit on a billboard.

While at the premiere of his new upcoming film Creed III, the 36-year-old actor shared a few details with ET regarding the Calvin Klein Spring/Summer 2023 campaign, namely, his apology to his mom after the shoot. In the recent collaboration with the world-renown brand, Jordan appears sporting nothing more than the famous Calvin boxers, leaving very little to the imagination for us ordinary folk.

“I was like, my mama gon’ have to see this. Let me call her and be like, ‘I’m sorry. It’s out here. My business all out in the streets – literally.”

In what he describes as a “moment” for having the ad and Creed III coming at the same time, the Wakanda actor’s humble roots haven’t been forgotten, and despite this high in his career, his duties as a good son still come first. “This was like, a moment, you know? Just to have everything come together at one time, it feels great,” he said, “and to be able to share that moment with my other actors, who are having a moment of their own as well, it just feels special. It feels like everything is happening at the right time.”

This new collaboration with the famous brand marks Jordan’s first time working with legendary photographers Mert and Marcus. In the photos, the actor’s sculpted muscles are visible, alongside the small piece of fabric provided by Calvin Klein. Despite the fans’ quick celebratory reaction to the collaboration — we must admit — maybe Jordan’s mom may not be so happy about this joining of hands. Still, she must surely be proud of his achievements.

Creed III will be hitting theatres on March 3.