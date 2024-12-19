Michael Fassbender reveals that he ‘finally understood ABBA’ while on a boat and about to die

If you have ever wondered what the last song you might ever hear will be, you have likely hoped for something stirring, emotive, and all-encompassing. Perhaps an orchestral number, deeply emotive and painfully haunting. But how about a bit of “Dancing Queen?”

Michael Fassbender recently revealed that a combination of rough seas, heavy winds, and ABBA have given him a new appreciation for the band. While chatting with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, Fassbender recounted a story that might make you rethink that song that plays you out on this big stage called life.

“We were in Ibiza, and we had a late lunch, and we were heading back at night, and it got really stormy,” Fassbender said. “We set off on the boat, and the storm just kicked up and plates and everything went flying. We had to lock stuff down, but we had ABBA blasting. I was sort of hanging onto the boat, and ABBA was playing, and I finally understood ABBA.”

I was like, ‘If we have to die tonight, this is a good soundtrack to die to.'”

It has to be said that most people don’t seem to need such dire circumstances to appreciate the greatness of the Swedish crooners, as the band managed to put out an incredible eight studio albums in a frantic decade of activity that started in 1973 and ended with the band going their separate ways in 1982.

Together, the quartet produced some of the most famous songs in the world, which, in turn, spawned an equally popular musical, itself adapted into an even more successful movie (and a subsequent sequel). The group, made up of musicians Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad, clearly possesses some kind of Midas Touch, to the point they could be credited with saving Fassbender’s life, if you squint hard enough.

I can also speak from the point of shared cultural experience that Fassbender has likely been to more than enough Irish weddings to realize that once the clock hits midnight, it’s ABBA time.

Fassbender has recently returned to acting after taking a bit of a break to do other things. A four-year stint spent driving very, very quickly as he indulged his love of motor racing, which is a lovely way to spend some time for folks who can afford it.

The actor appeared on The Tonight Show to help promote The Agency, a Parmount Plus/Showtime series about a CIA agent that also stars acting heavyweights Richard Gere, Jeffrey Wright, and Jodie Turner-Smith. The series, which is produced by George Clooney and Grant Heslov, focuses on a former spy coming to grips with the reality of his past after he returns to London Station.

Fassbender is also enjoying the success of critical darling Kneecap, released earlier this year. The film, acting as something of a biopic for the Northern Ireland-based, Irish-language hip-hop act of the same name, has been embraced by critics all over the world, bringing a hilarious and heartfelt mix of comedy, social and political commentary, and of course, music, to the mix.

It remains to be seen how much music will be in his future, but for at least a little while, we suspect Michael might find good reason to avoid boats.

