Mike Heslin’s cause of death confirmed

Actor Mike Heslin died on July 2, 2024, according to an Instagram statement from YouTuber and actor Scotty Dynamo, Heslin’s husband, whose legal name Nicolas James Wilson. Heslin was just 30 years old, and he had been in the hospital for a week before he died, Wilson said.

“Michael was young, in perfect health, and the doctors have no explanation for what happened,” Wilson added. Heslin was known for roles in the TV series Lioness, and the 2020 Prime Video mockumentary, The Influencers. Heslin and Wilson were in the early stages of planning to start a family, Wilson’s statement said.

“Michael was brilliant, selfless, talented, and a real-life guardian angel. He single-handedly carried me through multiple rounds of cancer. He was the first person everyone would call to share good news with, and he was the perfect person to call if they needed a shoulder to lean on or the best advice,” Wilson said.

Mike Heslin had an unexpected cardiac event

Although doctors have no explanation for what caused it, Mike Heslin died from “an unexpected cardiac event,” according to Wilson’s statement. According to 2019 research from the American College of Cardiology, heart attacks are increasing among those under 40. And according to Cedars-Sinai, the trend has continued.

Heslin’s brother also died at the age of 30

In March 2023, Mike Heslin shared an Instagram update that his brother, Robert Heslin had died, also at age 30, suggesting there may be a previously unknown condition in Heslin’s family. Actress Kimiko Glenn also shared a statement on Instagram announcing Heslin’s death. In a later post, Glenn asked for GoFundMe donations to Heslin’s family with funeral and other expenses.

” … After a week in the hospital, with enough answers to understand the extent of his injuries, the difficult decision was made to take him off life support. On July 2nd, Mike Heslin passed peacefully, surrounded by his husband, friends and family, and an incredible outpouring of love from all over the country. Spending his final week with him was life-changing and profoundly helpful in processing the need to let him go … ” Glenn’s update said in part.

