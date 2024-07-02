Chinese badminton player Zhang Zhijie’s cause of death, confirmed

17-year-old Chinese badminton star Zhang Zhijie collapsed and died at the Badminton Asia Junior Championships in Indonesia on July 1, 2024. His cause of death has now been revealed, which means Indonesian medical personnel’s response at the scene could lead to a rules change in the game.

Recommended Videos

Footage of Zhang’s collapse and subsequent seizures on the badminton court was shared on X (content warning: some may find the footage upsetting). Kazuma Kawano of Japan was Zhang’s opponent at the time, and Zhang was treated at first by the tournament’s medical staff and then transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“The world of badminton has lost a talented player,” Badminton Asia said in a statement, referring to Zhang’s death, adding they were “immensely saddened” by what happened. Tournament organizers held a moment of silence for Zhang before the quarter-finals.

How did Zhang Zhijie die?

One minute of silence as we pay our respects to the late Zhang Zhi Jie.



Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/DhP4actMDJ — BAM (@BA_Malaysia) July 1, 2024 via BAM_Malaysia/X

Zhang Zhijie’s body was reportedly examined at two hospitals, including the Dr. Sardjito General Hospital in Yogyakarta, Indonesia. “The conclusion of the examination and treatment of the victim at both hospitals showed the same results, namely that the victim experienced sudden cardiac arrest,” a Badminton Association of Indonesia spokesperson said at a press conference.

Footage shows that after Zhang fell about 40 seconds elapsed before the medical personnel came to assist him. One man tried to go to his aid but seemed to stop and look at the referees for permission. There was no automated external defibrillator (AED) and no one administered CPR on the court. If any of that had gone differently, Zhang’s life may have been saved.

According to PBSI, Indonesia’s badminton association, badminton rules state no one can enter the court without checking first with a referee. “That is in accordance with the regulations and standards of procedure that applies to every international badminton tournament,” a PBSI spokesperson said at a press conference. The Badminton World Federation has now been asked to reevaluate those rules, the PBSI added.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy