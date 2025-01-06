Mike Rinder’s cause of death, confirmed

Mike Rinder, the former Scientology executive-turned-whistleblower, has died at the age of 69. His wife, Christie King Collbran, announced Rinder’s passing on Jan. 5 in an Instagram post, where she paid tribute to his courage, integrity, and devotion to their family.

Recommended Videos

Collbran did not disclose her husband’s exact cause of death, but Rinder had been battling advanced esophageal cancer since being diagnosed in June 2023.

“Rest in peace, my sweet, beautiful husband. I speak for so many when I say the sadness and pain we feel mirror the depth of our unwavering love for you,” Collbran captioned a photo showing their family on Instagram, “Your courage, bravery, and integrity are unmatched and will forever inspire us. You have been the pillar of stability in our lives, filling our days with your strength, wisdom, love, laughter, and devotion. The world will remember you. My best friend, my hero, my love, Michael John Rinder.”

Born in Adelaide, Australia, in 1955, Rinder was raised as a Scientologist and climbed the ranks of the Church of Scientology, serving as its international spokesperson, head of the Office of Special Affairs, and a member of its Board of Directors. In 2007, at the age of 52, he left the church and became one of its most prominent critics. His departure marked the beginning of a new chapter in his life, one dedicated to exposing the church’s alleged abuses.

Rinder’s journey as a whistleblower was chronicled in the 2015 HBO documentary Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief, which highlighted his firsthand experiences within the organization. The documentary received critical acclaim and won both Emmy and Peabody awards, according to Entertainment Weekly.

The following year, Rinder teamed up with actress and fellow ex-Scientologist Leah Remini to co-host Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath. The series, which aired for three seasons from 2016 to 2019, delved into the alleged abuse, harassment, and disconnection policies practiced by the church. The show won an Emmy and brought Rinder widespread recognition for his efforts to hold the organization accountable.

In her Instagram post, Collbran also shared Rinder’s final message, which reflected his unwavering commitment to exposing Scientology’s abuses. “My only real regret is not having achieved what I said I wanted to — ending the abuses of Scientology, especially disconnection and seeing Jack into adulthood,” Rinder wrote. “If you are in any way fighting to end those abuses please keep the flag flying — never give up. And please, if you are able in some way, help Christie and the boys to move forward into the next chapter of their lives.”

Rinder’s memoir, A Billion Years: My Escape From a Life in the Highest Ranks of Scientology, published in 2022, offered an in-depth look at his decades within the church and his eventual break from its control. The book became a significant resource for those seeking to understand the inner workings of Scientology.

Apart from the memoir, Rinder continued his advocacy work alongside Remini through their podcast, Scientology: Fair Game, which launched in 2020. The podcast aimed to go “further, deeper, harder, and stronger” than Aftermath, addressing topics they felt were limited by network restrictions.

Although Remini has yet to comment publicly on Rinder’s passing, she previously shared her support during his cancer battle. In December 2024, she visited him in the hospital, posting a photo of the two of them on Instagram. “As many of you know, Mike has been courageously battling cancer, and your messages of love truly lift his spirits,” she wrote.

According to Deadline, Rinder is survived by his wife, Collbran, and their two sons, Shane and Jack, and his older children, Taryn and Benjamin, with ex-wife, Cathy Bernardini, as well as countless supporters inspired by his courage and dedication to justice. His legacy, marked by integrity and a commitment to exposing wrongdoing, will continue to resonate with those fighting for change.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy