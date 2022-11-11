Millie Bobby Brown thinks ‘Stranger Things’ costar is a ‘lousy kisser’

Millie Bobby Brown didn’t have the kindest words for one of her Stranger Things co-stars, outing them as a “lousy kisser” during an interview with Vanity Fair.

Put straight into the firing line with a lie detector test, Brown was probed on various aspects of her life and career. Among some of her “truthful” answers included her believing Enola Holmes co-star Henry Cavill is a better Sherlock Holmes than both Benedict Cumberbatch and Robert Downey Jr., as well as revealing far more intimate stories from set.

Brown was probed on her previous quotes saying kissing sucks, and dragged her co-star Finn Wolfhard, agreeing he was a “lousy kisser”, which the lie detector operator confirmed was her telling the truth. She said she’d never told Wolfhard, but is absolutely okay with it being public knowledge and him learning.

Brown also says he hasn’t gotten any better since their first kiss on screen in the first season of Stranger Things, which makes it all the worse for Wolfhard when he finally finds out about his inability to kiss properly. Poor Finn, but also, get better Finn. This is your job.

The 18 year-old actress is continuing a hot streak with Netflix, with her new film Enola Holmes 2 shooting straight to the top of streaming. Not just strong viewership, it’s one of the best reviewed Netflix original films ever, in a slight twist for those who follow Netflix’s filmography.

Both the Enola Holmes films and all four seasons of Stranger Things are available to stream now on Netflix.