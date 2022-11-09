While it isn’t ‘The Witcher’ Henry Cavill’s latest Netflix adventure has taken the platform by storm

Henry Cavill may not be returning to Netflix for another series of The Witcher, but one of his other big roles is currently going off on streaming in its debut.

Enola Holmes 2 has finally arrived on the streaming service, and the dual star power of Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill has sent it straight to the very top of Netflix’s charts. In its first week, Enola Holmes has seen 64 million hours viewed worldwide, smashing it ahead of previous number ones.

The Good Nurse had powered to the top the week prior, but thanks to Netflix’s ability to fire out new films and series nearly every week, the Oscar-bait biopic has been stumped in just week two on the service. Audiences have tired of true crime, and returned to family friendly mystery adventures.

Enola Holmes 2 sees Bobby Brown return to the quirky young adult series, as she continues to seek a legacy for herself independent of her older brother Sherlock Holmes. The simple and fun premise works perfectly for Netflix’s wide-casting net of demographics, and it’s no shock it’s up to number one.

Directed again by Harry Bradbeer who had previously worked on both Fleabag and The Bill, he’ll take the viewership number as another massive win, following excellent critical reviews. Currently sitting at 92 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, it’s one of the best Netflix original films is a good while.

The incredible name power of both Bobby Brown and Cavill seemed to have had a massive say on its performance, with Cavill seeing a resurgence thanks to his surprise return as Superman in Black Adam. Bobby Brown, meanwhile, is still very much an “it” girl following four seasons of Stranger Things.

Enola Holmes 2 is currently available to stream on Netflix.